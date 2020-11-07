US Army Long-Range Cannon prototype to be built this year

F-22Raptor
ELITE MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 8,544
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
The Army will assemble a prototype of its Long-Range Cannon and move it to Yuma Proving Ground, AZ, this year, according to the director of the service's long-range precision fires cross-functional team. But test-fires at Vandenberg Space Force Base, CA, will probably not begin until after 2023, Brig. Gen. John Rafferty said in a Jan. 11 interview with Inside Defense . A previously filed environmental notice had said the Vandenberg testing could begin at shorter ranges in October 2023 before...
https://insidedefense.com/daily-news/long-range-cannon-prototype-be-built-year
https://insidedefense.com/daily-news/long-range-cannon-prototype-be-built-year