US army logistics convoy comes under attack in western in Iraq

4005748.jpg

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported a new attack on a US military logistics convoy in west of Iraq on Wednesday.
A US military logistics convoy was targeted in Al Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday, Sabereen News reported.
A group called As'hab al-Kahf has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq in the recent months.
However, the Americans continue to evade adherence to the Iraqi parliament's resolution to immediately leave the country.
www.google.com

www.google.com

Watch the video Clip of the attack here in this link : (well recorded Scene by Scene)

www.mashreghnews.ir

فیلم/ کاروان لجستیک آمریکا با ‌«آرپی‌جی» در عراق هدف قرار گرفت

منابع خبری از حمله به کاروان لجستیک ارتش آمریکا در ذی‌قار عراق با آرپی‌جی خبر دادند.
www.mashreghnews.ir
 
