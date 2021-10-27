What's new

US Army, Lockheed working to start work on anti-ship variant of PrSM by December

The Army and Lockheed Martin are aiming by the end of this year to begin incorporating a multimode seeker into the Precision Strike Missile -- adding a sensor that will give the long-range weapon an option to attack ships as well as surface targets -- expanding the service's inventory of so-called multidomain weapons, a capability intended to complicate China's response in a potential conflict. The addition of a new seeker constitutes an upgrade of PrSM – which only last month...

https://insidedefense.com/daily-new...ng-start-work-anti-ship-variant-prsm-december
 
