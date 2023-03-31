What's new

US Army deploys first hypersonic weapon capability

US Army deploys first hypersonic weapon capability

original-4-1-1068x712.jpg


The U.S. Army has revealed that the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (1st MDTF) long-range fires battalion, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment (5-3 LRFB), deployed the LRHW system over 3,100 miles from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington to Cape Canaveral, Florida during Thunderbolt Strike, a full rehearsal of expeditionary hypersonic launch capabilities.

The deployment exercised critical command and control linkages between U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Army Pacific, Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), and 1st MDTF.

Soldiers of the 5-3 LRFB conducted training and practice drills with the LRHW system in Cape Canaveral.

“Our Soldiers processed real missions, with real data, in real time, to produce real effects to learn lessons and generate readiness. We’re training the way we will fight, and our Soldiers are ready to deploy and employ this critical capability forward,” said Brig. Gen. Bernard Harrington, the 1st MDTF commander.

Thunderbolt Strike marks a new milestone between the 1st MDTF, RCCTO, industry, and numerous Army partners that generated immediate feedback from stakeholders on the complex system.

original-5.jpg


Col. Ian Humphrey, RCCTO’s hypersonic weapon integration project manager, highlighted 1st MDTF’s rapid progress in building the technical and procedural capacity to integrate the LRHW system’s capabilities into the Defense Department’s Joint Force. “This unit is fully trained and has proven that they can be deployed away from home station and go right into whatever mission they’re given.”

“Thunderbolt Strike proved the power of interagency cooperation to build the multi-domain force of the future,” said Harrington. “The second half of the Army’s year of long-range precision fires will continue to represent groundbreaking strides toward integrated deterrence in the Pacific.”

“Our first battery of Long-Range Hypersonic Weapons is training with their ground equipment at JBLM, and by this fall we will have our first battery of Long-Range Hypersonic Weapons, and that element will be part of our 1st Multi-Domain Task Force,” Wormuth said recently in an article in Defense Daily.

The Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW), with a reported range of 1,725 miles, consists of a ground-launched missile equipped with a hypersonic glide body and associated transport, support, and fire control equipment. According to the Army:

This land-based, truck-launched system is armed with hypersonic missiles that can travel well over 3,800 miles per hour. They can reach the top of the Earth’s atmosphere and remain just beyond the range of air and missile defense systems until they are ready to strike, and by then it’s too late to react.

That means U.S. forces could easily strike targets in Russia and China during a conflict.
 
The LRHW's range will cause considerable problems for enemy forces in wartime. In the Pacific, a range of 1,725 miles means any number of potential allies—including South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, or the Philippines—could host Army LRHW batteries. Then, they could strike targets in the South China Sea, China's bases on Hainan island, or even the Chinese mainland.

While Beijing wouldn't normally be the target of a tactical missile system, this example illustrates China's dilemma, and shows the real muscle behind the hypersonic weapon. Russia is no safer from the LRHW than China, for example. From Europe—let's say London—the LRHW could strike targets as far east as Moscow.

The U.S. military's projection of power, coupled with U.S. allies in Europe and Asia, means American hypersonic weapons will be able to strike targets on Russian and Chinese soil. All the while, neither Russia or China could bring similar weapons to bear in the continental United States.

Only 4 countries that have claimed to have operational Hypersonic units:

Russia
China
Iran
US
Status of India is unknown to me. But they do have Hypersonic capability.
 
What hypersonic missiles?

news.usni.org

Army and Navy Cancelled March Hypersonic Test Due to Battery Failure - USNI News

The Army and Navy scrubbed their latest hypersonic test flight due to a battery failure during a pre-launch check, the Navy’s top officer for strategic programs said Friday. Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe told the House Armed Services strategic forces subcommittee the test from the Cape Canaveral Space...
news.usni.org news.usni.org

www.defensenews.com

ARRW hypersonic missile test failed, US Air Force admits

Secretary Frank Kendall confirmed this month's ARRW hypersonic test wasn't successful, and said the service is more committed to another weapon.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com
 
What hypersonic missiles?

news.usni.org

Army and Navy Cancelled March Hypersonic Test Due to Battery Failure - USNI News

The Army and Navy scrubbed their latest hypersonic test flight due to a battery failure during a pre-launch check, the Navy’s top officer for strategic programs said Friday. Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe told the House Armed Services strategic forces subcommittee the test from the Cape Canaveral Space...
news.usni.org news.usni.org

www.defensenews.com

ARRW hypersonic missile test failed, US Air Force admits

Secretary Frank Kendall confirmed this month's ARRW hypersonic test wasn't successful, and said the service is more committed to another weapon.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com
Two totally different systems that cannot be compared, dummy...
 
What hypersonic missiles?

news.usni.org

Army and Navy Cancelled March Hypersonic Test Due to Battery Failure - USNI News

The Army and Navy scrubbed their latest hypersonic test flight due to a battery failure during a pre-launch check, the Navy’s top officer for strategic programs said Friday. Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe told the House Armed Services strategic forces subcommittee the test from the Cape Canaveral Space...
news.usni.org news.usni.org

www.defensenews.com

ARRW hypersonic missile test failed, US Air Force admits

Secretary Frank Kendall confirmed this month's ARRW hypersonic test wasn't successful, and said the service is more committed to another weapon.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com
Despite failures I do believe that US has the technology to do it..The problem with hypersonic is that no one has been able to actually demonstrate that in flight because it is just too fast..lol
 
"The two services are working together on a common hypersonic glide body that could be used for the Army’s ground-launched Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) and the Navy’s sea-launched Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) system."

defensescoop.com

Pentagon cancels hypersonic missile test due to battery issue

The Army and Navy called off a planned flight test of a hypersonic missile that was scheduled for March 5, military officials said.
defensescoop.com defensescoop.com
 

