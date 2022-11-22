What's new

US Army demos prototype technology to destroy cruise missile, delinks Patriot interceptor-radar

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
13,487
3
18,327
Country
United States
Location
United States
The Army shot down a cruise missile target last week in a paradigm-changing demonstration of a prototype technology that could dramatically increase the defensive range of Patriot interceptors by allowing the guided missiles to use any sensor -- air, ground or sea -- available on the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS). This demonstration of the Remote Interceptor Guidance-360 (RIG-360) -- which showed the potential for delinking Patriot interceptors from their organic radar -- was one of...

Army demos prototype technology to destroy cruise missile, delinks Patriot interceptor-radar | InsideDefense.com

The Army shot down a cruise missile target last week in a paradigm-changing demonstration of a prototype technology that could dramatically increase the defensive range of Patriot interceptors by allowing the guided missiles to use any sensor -- air, ground or sea -- available on the Integrated...
insidedefense.com insidedefense.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US Army demonstrates revolutionary potential of missile defense system to provide targeting for offensive fires
Replies
0
Views
143
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US DOD demonstrates capability for Guam defense: expanded fire-control-quality data sharing
Replies
0
Views
111
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Zarvan
US Marines tests prototype of new air defense system
Replies
1
Views
919
m52k85
M
Zarvan
Taiwan NCSIST tests live cruise missiles as Chinese warship nears the island
Replies
12
Views
1K
gambit
gambit
F-22Raptor
US Marines ready to buy missile intercept capability that uses Iron Dome tech
Replies
0
Views
700
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom