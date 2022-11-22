US Army demos prototype technology to destroy cruise missile, delinks Patriot interceptor-radar

Army demos prototype technology to destroy cruise missile, delinks Patriot interceptor-radar | InsideDefense.com The Army shot down a cruise missile target last week in a paradigm-changing demonstration of a prototype technology that could dramatically increase the defensive range of Patriot interceptors by allowing the guided missiles to use any sensor -- air, ground or sea -- available on the Integrated...

The Army shot down a cruise missile target last week in a paradigm-changing demonstration of a prototype technology that could dramatically increase the defensive range of Patriot interceptors by allowing the guided missiles to use any sensor -- air, ground or sea -- available on the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS). This demonstration of the Remote Interceptor Guidance-360 (RIG-360) -- which showed the potential for delinking Patriot interceptors from their organic radar -- was one of...