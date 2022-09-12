US Army demonstrates swarm attack of 40 quadcopters armed with cameras, MILES, and lethal munitions

I think Ukraine teaches a few lessons



1) If you can't transport your weapons to the battlefield quickly they are basically useless.



2) If your ground weapons are big and slow you may as well just kiss them all goodbye. I'm sure Ukraine would rather invest their money in a massive fleet of long range small drones with bomb drop capability than a bunch of multimillion dollar tanks.



3) Having some cheap drone kill soldiers with a grenade drop shows how vulnerable people are to very small simple flying drones (which are hard to see and if flying fast almost impossible to hit by a man with a rifle..which basically puts you in a situation of being completely defenseless).