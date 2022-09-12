What's new

US Army demonstrates swarm attack of 40 quadcopters armed with cameras, MILES, and lethal munitions

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,026
27
19,556
Country
United States
Location
United States
I think Ukraine teaches a few lessons

1) If you can't transport your weapons to the battlefield quickly they are basically useless.

2) If your ground weapons are big and slow you may as well just kiss them all goodbye. I'm sure Ukraine would rather invest their money in a massive fleet of long range small drones with bomb drop capability than a bunch of multimillion dollar tanks.

3) Having some cheap drone kill soldiers with a grenade drop shows how vulnerable people are to very small simple flying drones (which are hard to see and if flying fast almost impossible to hit by a man with a rifle..which basically puts you in a situation of being completely defenseless).
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US Army 28-Drone Swarm Just Led The Way For A Simulated Air Assault Mission
Replies
1
Views
616
Oldman1
O
Zarvan
New GPS simulator will support US Air Force swarming munitions testing
Replies
0
Views
463
Zarvan
Zarvan
Raj-Hindustani
Drones: Kicking up a swarm
Replies
1
Views
462
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
D
Bigger, faster, longer’: As market grows, loitering drone makers eye next evolution
Replies
0
Views
391
dani191
D
Philip the Arab
UAE Shows Off A Compact Box Launcher Concept Full Of 21 AI-Enabled Swarming Suicide Drones
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom