US Army demonstrates revolutionary potential of missile defense system to provide targeting for offensive fires

Army demonstrates potential of missile defense system to provide targeting for offensive fires | InsideDefense.com The Army last month experimented with a potential revolutionary new capability by using a missile defense system to spot a ground threat in a simulated setting and digitally pass the targeting information to a long-range strike system which then executed an attack against the ground target.

