US Army demonstrates revolutionary potential of missile defense system to provide targeting for offensive fires

The Army last month experimented with a potential revolutionary new capability by using a missile defense system to spot a ground threat in a simulated setting and digitally pass the targeting information to a long-range strike system which then executed an attack against the ground target. During Project Convergence 22, the Army linked separate command-and-control systems that are today used for either missile defense or offensive missile strikes and utilized special software developed by Northrop Grumman to link the Integrated...

The Army last month experimented with a potential revolutionary new capability by using a missile defense system to spot a ground threat in a simulated setting and digitally pass the targeting information to a long-range strike system which then executed an attack against the ground target.
