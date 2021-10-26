US Army closing in on new objective PrSM requirement, range now classified

The Army is getting ready to lock in a requirement for an extended-range variant of its Precision Strike Missile and is moving to shroud the reach of the planned weapon -- which service leaders previously discussed openly -- in secrecy, a determination that will codify the scope of the competition for industry and keep potential adversaries, such as China, guessing about the precise offensive potential of U.S. ground units. Brig. Gen. John Rafferty said the long-range precision fires cross functional...