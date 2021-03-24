beijingwalker
US Army Chief Of Staff Says ‘Winning With China Is Not Fighting China’
Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville addresses the U.S.-China relationship while testifying before the House Armed Services Committee, stressing the importance of his "philosophy of peace through strength" approach.
