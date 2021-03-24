What's new

US Army Chief Of Staff Says ‘Winning With China Is Not Fighting China’

US Army Chief Of Staff Says ‘Winning With China Is Not Fighting China’
Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville addresses the U.S.-China relationship while testifying before the House Armed Services Committee, stressing the importance of his "philosophy of peace through strength" approach.

 
This is US, they only respect might and power, if you are Iraq or Afghanistan, they will never talk about
"philosophy of peace through strength" approach".

China made US suddenly start to love peace...
 
This is US, they only respect might and power, if you are Iraq or Afghanistan, they will never talk about
"philosophy of peace through strength" approach".

China made US suddenly start to love peace...
Peace through superior strength has ALWAYS been US military doctrine. That doctrine goes back to the Cold War. The US knew the Soviets could mass land forces in Eastern Europe that we couldn’t match, which is why we developed precision strike weaponry that overmatched the Soviets. Thereby, peace through strength.
 
