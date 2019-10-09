What's new

US Army Awards FN America Contract for New M249 SAWs

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,575
81
54,094
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

M249 SAW (FN America)

FN America have confirmed that the US Army has awarded them a contract to deliver an unspecified number of new M249 Squad Automatic Weapons. The contract is due to be fulfilled by 2025 with deliveries set to begin soon.

The M249 has been in the US Army service for nearly 35 years. Its frontline replacement is currently being sought through the US Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapons program with the NGSW-Automatic Rifle set to replace the SAW if the program is successful. Even if the NGSW program is successful, the M249 SAW is likely to remain in service for years to come.


M249 SAW with a suppressor (FN America)

Here’s FN’s press release about the contract:
(McLean, VA – September 24, 2020) FN America, LLC is pleased to announce that the company has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract to supply the U.S. Army with M249 Squad Automatic Weapons, also known as the M249 SAW. The contract is expected to be completed by 2025.
Click to expand...
The FN M249 SAW has been a mainstay throughout the U.S. military since 1986 and is currently in service in more than 30 countries globally. FN has been the sole source manufacturer of the 5.56-chambered belt-fed lightweight machine gun. Designed for front line applications delivering crucial support at the infantry squad/fire team level, the FN M249 SAW provides highly accurate fire from a highly maneuverable light machine gun. The ergonomic polymer buttstock contains a hydraulic buffer that allows SAW gunners to maintain a high rate of fire with accuracy and effect.
Click to expand...
“We are honored to continue our dedication as a critical partner to the U.S. military and pleased to announce this latest Army contract award for the FN M249 SAW, a flagship design for FN, in service for more than 30 years. The proven design has served the U.S. military, reliably and without fail,” said Mark Cherpes, President and CEO for FN America, LLC. “We look forward to building these machine guns at our production facility in Columbia, South Carolina.”
Throughout its history, FN has been one of the largest suppliers of small arms to the U.S. military. In addition to the M249 and its variants, the company currently holds contracts for the FN M240 medium machine gun and its variants; the FN MK 46, MK 48, MK 17 and MK 20 SSR for USSOCOM, and various other contracts.
Click to expand...
For more information about FN’s military product line or current U.S. military contracts, please visit www.fnamerica.com.
Click to expand...

Matthew Moss
Matthew Moss
Matthew Moss – Assistant Editor.
Matt is a British historian specialising in small arms development and military history. He has written for a variety of publications in both the US and UK he also runs www.historicalfirearms.info, a blog that explores the history, development and use of firearms. Matt is also co-founder of www.armourersbench.com, a new video series on historically significant small arms.
Reach Matt at: matt@thefirearmblog.com


www.thefirearmblog.com

US Army Awards FN America Contract for New M249 SAWs -

FN America have confirmed that the US Army has awarded them a contract to deliver an unspecified number of new M249 Squad Automatic Weapons. The contract is due to be fulfilled by 2025 with deliveries set to begin soon. The M249 SAW has been in US Army service nearly 35 years.
www.thefirearmblog.com www.thefirearmblog.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zarvan U.S. Army awards $78M contract to FN America for M249 light machine guns Equipment & Gear 0
Zarvan Knight's Armament awarded US Army contract for M110 sniper rifles Equipment & Gear 0
The Ronin Featured U.S. Army awards contract to Leidos to support Mi-17 and PC-12 aircraft for Afghanistan Air Force Afghanistan Defence Forum 0
Maarkhoor Army chief General Naravane visits forward areas in Ladakh; awards commendation cards to soldiers Indian Defence Forum 45
BHarwana U.S. Army Awards $6.07 Billion Contract to Lockheed Martin for PAC-3 MSE Production & Equipment Land Warfare 1
F-22Raptor US Army Awards Lockheed $75M For AI Cyber/Jamming Pod Land Warfare 0
Jyotish U.S. Army awards $400.9 million deal to BAE Systems for 160 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles Military Forum 0
Amavous Pak Army officer awarded Best International Graduate in Australia Pakistan Army 8
F-22Raptor US Army preparing to award contracts for Strategic Long Range Cannon Land Warfare 2
Jyotish U.S. Army awards contract to BAE Systems for 168 additional Bradley A4 Infantry Fighting Vehicles Military Forum 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top