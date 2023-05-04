US Army awards contract potentially worth up to $7.2 billion for Javelin to Lockheed Martin, Raytheon

F-22Raptor
The Army has awarded a contract potentially worth up to $7.2 billion for the Javelin Missile System to Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies, the service announced Wednesday.
Javelin is a “fire and forget” missile that has a lock-on-before-launch capability, according to the Army. The missile system is capable of executing attacks against armored vehicles, buildings, close-in targets and obstructed targets. It also contains an imaging infrared seeker and tandem warhead.
The contract announced Wednesday is for procurement and production support for the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and other nations, according to a press release. The contract is for fiscal year 2023 through FY-26 with a base period executed for just over $1 billion, and is ultimately worth up to $7.2 billion.
The Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act gave the Pentagon permission to use multiyear authorities for multiple weapon systems deemed critical for supporting Ukraine, and to aid Taiwan in a potential conflict with China.
Army Assistant Secretary for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Doug Bush noted in a statement Wednesday that the service and industry are trying to shorten the production lead time for Javelin.
“This contract award further illustrates the urgency the U.S. government is applying to the acquisition of systems and replenishing munitions stockpiles,” he said.
Army awards contract potentially worth up to $7.2 billion for Javelin to Lockheed Martin, Raytheon | InsideDefense.com
insidedefense.com