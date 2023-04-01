What's new

US arms left behind in Afghanistan fall into TTP hands

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
19,483
-26
36,054
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
WASHINGTON: Militants who carry out attacks inside Pakistan have obtained US weapons left behind in Afghanistan, a US-backed broadcasting service claimed in its latest report on the situation.

Observers say the influx of US weapons has boosted the military capabilities of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatist groups, according to the report released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

This influx of weapons has caused “a surge in violence (in Pakistan) over the past two years,” it added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1641118070138888193

When the United States pulled out its forces from Afghanistan in 2021, it left behind around $7 billion worth of military equipment and weapons, including firearms, communications gear, and even armoured vehicles.

The Afghan Taliban seized the arms during the chaotic US withdrawal.

The radio reported that since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, some of the American military gear and weapons had turned up in Pakistan, where they were used by armed groups fighting the Pakistani government.

Abdul Sayed, a Sweden-based researcher who tracks the TTP, said the outlawed group’s access to sophisticated combat weapons has had a “terrifying” impact, especially on the lesser-equipped police force, in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2023
www.dawn.com

US arms left behind in Afghanistan fall into TTP hands

Influx of weapons has caused “a surge in violence (in Pakistan) over the past two years", report says.
www.dawn.com
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,671
216
26,442
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dalit said:
WASHINGTON: Militants who carry out attacks inside Pakistan have obtained US weapons left behind in Afghanistan, a US-backed broadcasting service claimed in its latest report on the situation.

Observers say the influx of US weapons has boosted the military capabilities of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatist groups, according to the report released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

This influx of weapons has caused “a surge in violence (in Pakistan) over the past two years,” it added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1641118070138888193

When the United States pulled out its forces from Afghanistan in 2021, it left behind around $7 billion worth of military equipment and weapons, including firearms, communications gear, and even armoured vehicles.

The Afghan Taliban seized the arms during the chaotic US withdrawal.

The radio reported that since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, some of the American military gear and weapons had turned up in Pakistan, where they were used by armed groups fighting the Pakistani government.

Abdul Sayed, a Sweden-based researcher who tracks the TTP, said the outlawed group’s access to sophisticated combat weapons has had a “terrifying” impact, especially on the lesser-equipped police force, in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2023
www.dawn.com

US arms left behind in Afghanistan fall into TTP hands

Influx of weapons has caused “a surge in violence (in Pakistan) over the past two years", report says.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
7073033E-048D-4E66-AE9D-7FAD1B346617.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Bleek
TTP has threatened KP government, wants to establish its rule in KP
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
148
Views
4K
Erieye
Erieye
muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran planned to settle TTP fighters in ex-Fata
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
3K
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
ghazi52
Senior Jamaatul Ahrar commander killed in IED blast in Afghanistan
Replies
3
Views
519
One_Nation
O
MultaniGuy
Taliban leader Ghani Baradar is ‘undisputed victor’ of war in Afghanistan: Report - USA DEFEATED!
2
Replies
19
Views
866
LeGenD
LeGenD
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistan recorded the second largest increase in terrorism-related deaths worldwide in 2022, up 120%
Replies
1
Views
169
my2cents
my2cents

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom