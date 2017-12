Until our AAM are ready we will have to shop in the US sadly. Let's hope Gökdogan's and Bozdogan's development doesn't take too long anymore and we can soon use locally made missiles making us a bit more independent.



PS: Are there any infos on how those missiles compare to the american made ones we are using atm?



145 AIM-120C-7s, all missiles to be delivered until 31 January 2020.

Click to expand...