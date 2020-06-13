What's new

US Armed Forces Multimedia

untitled

untitled

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 13, 2008
7,019
2
6,592
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
RP FLIP

RP FLIP (Floating Instrument Platform) is an open ocean research vessel owned by the Office of Naval Research and operated by the Marine Physical Laboratory of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The ship is a 355 feet (108 meters) long vessel designed to partially flood and pitch backward 90 degrees, resulting in only the front 55 feet (17 meters) of the vessel pointing up out of the water, with bulkheads becoming decks. When flipped, most of the buoyancy for the platform is provided by water at depths below the influence of surface waves, hence FLIP is a stable platform mostly immune to wave action, like a spar buoy. At the end of a mission, compressed air is pumped into the ballast tanks in the flooded section and the vessel returns to its horizontal position so it can be towed to a new location.The ship is frequently mistaken for a capsized ocean transport ship





 
Last edited by a moderator:
Tehmasib

Tehmasib

FULL MEMBER
Dec 15, 2010
1,046
1
2,240
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

US Situation in Afghanistan - Where is Our & International Media? No NEWS
about such photos and conditions of US & Nato forces - Why?
 
O

Oldman1

SENIOR MEMBER
May 28, 2011
7,308
1
3,458
Country
United States
Location
United States
Tehmasib said:

US Situation in Afghanistan - Where is Our & International Media? No NEWS
about such photos and conditions of US & Nato forces - Why?
Click to expand...
Because its inappropriate to post such photos. It be like people posting dead Pakistani soldiers or civilians. Get my drift?
 
farhan_9909

farhan_9909

PROFESSIONAL
Oct 21, 2009
8,995
10
11,859
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Tehmasib said:

US Situation in Afghanistan - Where is Our & International Media? No NEWS
about such photos and conditions of US & Nato forces - Why?
Click to expand...
THey are soldiers.
they sacrified ther lives for their beloved country

i salute them.whatever country they are from

plzz refraine from posting such pictures
 
Viper0011.

Viper0011.

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 15, 2011
7,259
26
9,943
Country
United States
Location
United States
Tehmasib said:
US Situation in Afghanistan - Where is Our & International Media? No NEWS about such photos and conditions of US & Nato forces - Why?
Click to expand...
VERY VERY INAPPROPRIATE PICTURES!!! These guys died for their country. They could be Pakistani or Chinese or Russians if you specifically don't like the Americans. A soldier is a soldier, he or she'll die for their country. Posting such pictures is wrong at all counts.

Mods - could we delete pictures of dead soldiers? And I am not JUST speaking for these pictures of US soldiers, if there are other pictures with dead soldiers in it, belonging to other countries, please delete them as well. Any soldier who died serving his or her country, deserves some respect.
 
KRAIT

KRAIT

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 14, 2012
16,974
-27
27,216
Country
India
Location
India
farhan_9909 said:
THey are soldiers.
they sacrified ther lives for their beloved country

i salute them.whatever country they are from

plzz refraine from posting such pictures
Click to expand...
Nice post buddy...totally agree with you....Even if you hate a country, don't hate the soldiers, they are doing there duties and these men didn't do anything wrong. You can say if they are indulged in serious war crimes otherwise, respect those who fight for their country.

Again, good post farhan.

orangzaib said:
VERY VERY INAPPROPRIATE PICTURES!!! These guys died for their country. They could be Pakistani or Chinese or Russians if you specifically don't like the Americans. A soldier is a soldier, he or she'll die for their country. Posting such pictures is wrong at all counts.

Mods - could we delete pictures of dead soldiers? And I am not JUST speaking for these pictures of US soldiers, if there are other pictures with dead soldiers in it, belonging to other countries, please delete them as well. Any soldier who died serving his or her country, deserves some respect.
Click to expand...
Count my support too.....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Foxtrot Alpha
How the US and Israel exchange tactics in violence and control
Replies
3
Views
1K
Dalit
Dalit
Jyotish
PPSh-41: The legendary machine gun that helped win WWII
Replies
5
Views
642
Sabretooth
Sabretooth
aamirzs
How America’s Experience with Pakistan Can Help it Deal with Turkey
Replies
4
Views
292
Osiris
O
DESERT FIGHTER
Chumik Operation 1989
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
87
Views
9K
Armchair
Armchair
Viet
Search for Coronavirus Vaccine Becomes a Global Competition
Replies
4
Views
344
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top