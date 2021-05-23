What's new

US approves use of Chinese drones

Sabretooth

Sabretooth

FULL MEMBER
Aug 31, 2018
1,661
0
2,749
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Spying on friends and foes alike through sophisticated military and industrial hardware is uncle Sam's style. No one else has the right to follow in those steps.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
India will buy 30 armed drones worth $3 billion from US under major defence deal
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
MMM-E
MMM-E
vi-va
Desperate For Armed Drones, Why Did India ‘Outrightly Reject’ American MQ-9 Reaper Drones?
Replies
0
Views
486
vi-va
vi-va
T-SaGe
The Revolution in Drone Warfare: The Lessons from the Idlib De-Escalation Zone
Replies
0
Views
407
T-SaGe
T-SaGe
Aspen
US eliminates export restrictions for drones to boost drone sales to allies and compete with Turkey
Replies
10
Views
3K
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
Get Ya Wig Split
Donald Trump ‘plans more US arms sales to Taiwan including MQ-9 drones’
Replies
4
Views
509
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom