US approves the sale of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant MMSC ships to Greece

According to information published by the United States Department of Defense on December 10, 2021, the U.S. State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Greece of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships and related equipment for an estimated cost of $6.9 billion.The Government of Greece has requested to buy four (4) Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships as well as combat equipment, weapons for these ships. The proposal also includes software delivery and support, facilities and construction support, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and training equipment, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, test and trials support, studies and surveys, and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated total cost is $6.9 billion.The proposed sale will improve Greece’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing an effective combatant deterrent capability to protect maritime interests and infrastructure in support of its strategic location on NATO’s southern flank. This acquisition, which will be awarded to the winner of an international competition for Hellenic Navy (HN) frigate modernization, will enhance stability and maritime security in the Eastern Mediterranean region and contribute to security and strategic objectives of NATO and the United States. Greece contributes to NATO operations in Kosovo, as well as to counterterrorism and counter-piracy maritime efforts. Greece will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of approximately 8 additional U.S. Government and 22 U.S. contractor representatives to Greece to support engineering and logistics support for the production and integration of Hellenic Future Frigates into the Hellenic Navy Fleet.The Hellenic Navy has launched the process for the procurement of four new multi-role frigates, while at the same time, it will modernize and upgrade four existing MEKO frigates. The new ships will also be accompanied by four MH-60R (Romeo) naval helicopters. On November 6, 2020, the Hellenic Navy submitted its initial preference for the acquisition of 4 MMSC Littoral Combat Ships developed by Lockheed Martin. These multi-mission frigates were part of a wider package discussed with the US, which also included the upgrade of the four Hydra frigates, intermediate solution ships, and participation of Hellenic Shipyards in the development of the new American FFG(X) type frigate.The Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) is a lethal and highly maneuverable multi-mission surface combatant capable of littoral and open ocean operation. It was designed from the keel up to confront modern maritime and economic security threats.The Multi-Mission Surface Combatant has a range of 5,000 nautical miles and can reach speeds in excess of 30 knots. It will be based on the Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship’s 118 meter hull and it will utilize the same combined diesel and gas propulsion system.The MMSC utilizes the COMBATSS-21 Combat Management System, built from the Aegis Combat System Software library. The MMSC integrated combat system solution leverages the domestic LCS integration of the 57mm Mk110 deck gun and SeaRAM, and expands multi-mission capability through integration of Over-The-Horizon surface-to-surface missiles, port and starboard 20 mm remote guns, a new fire control radar and a forward centerline 8 cell MK 41 Vertical Launch System equipped with RIM-162 Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles. The MMSC is also equipped with the AN/SLQ-25 Torpedo Defense system.