Titanium100
SENIOR MEMBER
- Mar 1, 2019
- 3,577
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
US approves potential $750 million weapons sales to Taiwan
The US State Department has approved a possible $750 million weapons sale to Taiwan, the government said Wednesday, a move that could add tension to already strained US-China ties.
The potential deal includes 40 self-propelled howitzer artillery systems and related equipment, and serves "US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency under the Defense Department said in a news release. The move follows a series of US arms sales to Taipei as China steps up its military and diplomatic pressure against the self-ruled democratic island, which Beijing views as a renegade province awaiting reunification. The former US administration of Donald Trump had notified Congress of 20 proposed major Foreign Military Sales cases for Taiwan, with a combined value of over $18 billion, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service issued in July.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the latest proposed sale of the artillery system, which was notified to Congress on Wednesday, will help enhance Taiwan's "ability to meet current and future threats" while "further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies." Washington's commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act and allows the island to maintain a "rock-solid self-defense, and regional peace and stability."
Download The Jakarta Post app for easier and faster news access:
Android: http://bit.ly/tjp-android
iOS: http://bit.ly/tjp-ios
The US State Department has approved a possible $750 million weapons sale to Taiwan, the government said Wednesday, a move that could add tension to already strained US-China ties.
The potential deal includes 40 self-propelled howitzer artillery systems and related equipment, and serves "US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency under the Defense Department said in a news release. The move follows a series of US arms sales to Taipei as China steps up its military and diplomatic pressure against the self-ruled democratic island, which Beijing views as a renegade province awaiting reunification. The former US administration of Donald Trump had notified Congress of 20 proposed major Foreign Military Sales cases for Taiwan, with a combined value of over $18 billion, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service issued in July.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the latest proposed sale of the artillery system, which was notified to Congress on Wednesday, will help enhance Taiwan's "ability to meet current and future threats" while "further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies." Washington's commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act and allows the island to maintain a "rock-solid self-defense, and regional peace and stability."
Download The Jakarta Post app for easier and faster news access:
Android: http://bit.ly/tjp-android
iOS: http://bit.ly/tjp-ios