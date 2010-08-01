What's new

US approves potential $750 million weapons sales to Taiwan

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,577
-7
3,146
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
US approves potential $750 million weapons sales to Taiwan



The US State Department has approved a possible $750 million weapons sale to Taiwan, the government said Wednesday, a move that could add tension to already strained US-China ties.

The potential deal includes 40 self-propelled howitzer artillery systems and related equipment, and serves "US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency under the Defense Department said in a news release. The move follows a series of US arms sales to Taipei as China steps up its military and diplomatic pressure against the self-ruled democratic island, which Beijing views as a renegade province awaiting reunification. The former US administration of Donald Trump had notified Congress of 20 proposed major Foreign Military Sales cases for Taiwan, with a combined value of over $18 billion, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service issued in July.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the latest proposed sale of the artillery system, which was notified to Congress on Wednesday, will help enhance Taiwan's "ability to meet current and future threats" while "further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies." Washington's commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act and allows the island to maintain a "rock-solid self-defense, and regional peace and stability."

Download The Jakarta Post app for easier and faster news access:
Android: http://bit.ly/tjp-android
iOS: http://bit.ly/tjp-ios
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

fatman17
Turkey - Air Force
Replies
10
Views
8K
Babur Han
Babur Han
Skeptic786
The Comprehensive Story of Pakistan Nuclear Program
Replies
10
Views
7K
Skeptic786
Skeptic786

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom