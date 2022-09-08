What's new

US Approves Possible Sale Of F-16 Equipment To Pakistan: Pentagon

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 aircraft sustainment and related equipment to Pakistan in a deal valued at up to $450 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp(LMT.N), the Pentagon said.

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Pakistan of F-16 Case for Sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $450 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.

The Government of Pakistan has requested to consolidate prior F-16 sustainment and support cases to support the Pakistan Air Force F-16 fleet by reducing duplicate case activities and adding additional continued support elements. Included are U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics services for follow-on support of Pakistan’s F-16 fleet to include:

— Participation in F-16 Aircraft Structural Integrity Program
— Electronic Combat International Security Assistance Program
— International Engine Management Program
— Engine Component Improvement Program, and other technical coordination groups
— Aircraft and engine hardware and software modifications and support
— Aircraft and engine spare repair/return parts
— Accessories and support equipment
— Classified and unclassified software and software support
— Publications, manuals, and technical documentation
— Precision measurement, calibration, lab equipment, and technical support services
— Studies and surveys
— Other related elements of aircraft maintenance and program support.

The proposed sale does not include any new capabilities, weapons, or munitions.
The estimated total cost is $450 million.

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with U.S. and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations.
The proposed sale will continue the sustainment of Pakistan’s F-16 fleet, which greatly improves Pakistan’s ability to support counterterrorism operations through its robust air-to-ground capability. Pakistan will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corporation, Fort Worth, TX. There are no known offsets proposed in conjunction with this sale.

Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Pakistan.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.
This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.

US approves possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan: Pentagon

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 aircraft sustainment and related equipment to Pakistan in a deal valued at up to $450 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp(LMT.N)
Yep, probably a STAR type program for non-MLU type birds in the lineup. But it does not change anything in PAF's capacity. I think the PAF will prefer adding few more years of life on old F-16s over acquiring new capabilities, so this notification is a welcome news for the PAF.
lets discuss the issue here and not gloat on this slavery by opening a thread.
 

