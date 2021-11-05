What's new

US approves air-to-air missile deal for Saudi Arabia

The Pentagon: The US State Department approves the sale of air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia, worth up to $650 million

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has requested to buy two hundred eighty (280) AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and five hundred ninety-six (596) LAU-128 Missile Rail Launchers (MRL). Also included are containers; weapon support and support equipment; spare and repair parts; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated cost is $650 million..

https://www.dsca.mil/press-media/ma...advanced-medium-range-air-air-missiles-amraam




* Advanced Electronics Co.
It manufactures, repairs and inspects the electronics for AMRAAM & ASRAAM missiles
- It is also developing the Air Force's stockpile of missiles

1568408655262.png


https://thedefencejournal.blogspot.com/2013/09/saudis-aec-to-develop-f-15sa-sub.html
 
It is good to focus on air-to-air munitions, since KSA do not fully manufacture th..Unlike air-to-ground munitions!
- The Saudi stockpile from the air - land, very massive and it is unexpected it needs replenishment.. Only in 2017, a deal was signed for 104,000 air-to-ground bombs of various types, from the US alone .. It was preceded and followed by several other deals in 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2016!

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-raytheon-saudi-munitions-idUSKBN1DM2XC

There were other deals with Spain and Britain, for example..
There are local lines for the production of air-ground munitions as well..

504283934_qS4Bbn0EXdxoB1EE-mFJLf0Xyn7mh715mUyu2OdrFWY.jpg
 
