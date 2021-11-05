US approves air-to-air missile deal for Saudi Arabia

The Pentagon: The US State Department approves the sale of air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia, worth up to $650 million
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has requested to buy two hundred eighty (280) AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and five hundred ninety-six (596) LAU-128 Missile Rail Launchers (MRL). Also included are containers; weapon support and support equipment; spare and repair parts; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated cost is $650 million..
https://www.dsca.mil/press-media/ma...advanced-medium-range-air-air-missiles-amraam
* Advanced Electronics Co.
It manufactures, repairs and inspects the electronics for AMRAAM & ASRAAM missiles
- It is also developing the Air Force's stockpile of missiles
https://thedefencejournal.blogspot.com/2013/09/saudis-aec-to-develop-f-15sa-sub.html
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has requested to buy two hundred eighty (280) AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and five hundred ninety-six (596) LAU-128 Missile Rail Launchers (MRL). Also included are containers; weapon support and support equipment; spare and repair parts; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated cost is $650 million..
https://www.dsca.mil/press-media/ma...advanced-medium-range-air-air-missiles-amraam
* Advanced Electronics Co.
It manufactures, repairs and inspects the electronics for AMRAAM & ASRAAM missiles
- It is also developing the Air Force's stockpile of missiles
https://thedefencejournal.blogspot.com/2013/09/saudis-aec-to-develop-f-15sa-sub.html