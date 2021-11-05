US approves air-to-air missile deal for Saudi Arabia

It is good to focus on air-to-air munitions, since KSA do not fully manufacture th..Unlike air-to-ground munitions!- The Saudi stockpile from the air - land, very massive and it is unexpected it needs replenishment.. Only in 2017, a deal was signed for 104,000 air-to-ground bombs of various types, from the US alone .. It was preceded and followed by several other deals in 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2016!There were other deals with Spain and Britain, for example..There are local lines for the production of air-ground munitions as well..