US announces it has imported oil from Iran for first time since 1991

It clearly mentions IMPORT DATA.On topic: On the surface, both countries are supposedly ready to destroy each other by any time while in the backdoor, they conduct their usual business but people are fooled with official slogans such as either Iran Evil or US Evil. Will the populace understand that when it is about Money (For Iran) and Energy Need (For US) and then there's no enemy or terrorism or evil or Zionist supporter etc.I wouldn't be concern with US hypocrisy because they tend to get done their business by any mean and to do so, there is nothing such as moral or principals. They put sanctions on others or threatens the rest of the world to not to conduct any business but when it comes to benefit D.C; there are no obligations, neither the law nor the right thing to do. It is just usual hypocrisy.What really surprises, is because of so much hyperbole by Iranian Ruling Class created against evil US but on the contrary, feeds the same evil with Oil Energy because it pays and never told before or said it openly at all.