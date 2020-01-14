What's new

US announces it has imported oil from Iran for first time since 1991

Despite the severe sanctions imposed on Iran's energy sector by the White House, the US nonetheless imported a substantial batch of crude from the Islamic Republic for the first time in 30 years, its Department of Energy reports.

The department did not provide information on how the Iranian imports showed up on its log, despite current US restrictions banning any nation from purchasing oil from Iran.

The US reportedly imported an estimated 36,000 barrels per day in October 2020, according to data tracked by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). In March, the import volumes of Iranian crude reportedly totaled 33,000 barrels per day.

That marks the first delivery of Iranian crude to the US since 1991, when the country was shipping up to 64,000 barrels per day.

However, the US energy department recorded another delivery of Iranian crude in 2020. In August, Washington confiscated 1.16 million barrels of Iranian-sourced oil aboard four tankers that were allegedly transporting the fuel to Venezuela.

The US has imposed sanctions against Iran since 1984, banning all arms sales and American aid to the nation. A new round of penalties against Tehran was introduced later, shortly after former US President Donald Trump initiated a withdrawal from the JCPOA nuclear deal signed under the Obama administration.

Trump’s decisions reflected the US' campaign of ‘maximum pressure’ against the Islamic Republic, measures aimed at forcing it to give up its nuclear ambitions.

The latest steps taken by the current US administration, with a view to easing tensions between the parties, reportedly may lead to a complete or a partial lifting of anti-Iran sanctions, and Washington and Tehran are currently in talks.

Money talks
 
That marks the first delivery of Iranian crude to the US since 1991, when the country was shipping up to 64,000 barrels per day.
However, the US energy department recorded another delivery of Iranian crude in 2020. In August, Washington confiscated 1.16 million barrels of Iranian-sourced oil aboard four tankers that were allegedly transporting the fuel to Venezuela.
Stark contrast in oil consumption the world has seen since 91. US despite rolling out various climate initiative still is hostage to fossil fuels.

Venezuela was importing fuel from Iran. Like that's quite a feat alone but is eclipsed by US confiscating it and calling it delivery record after 1991.
 
And even illegally arrested Huawei CFO Meng Wenzhou in Canada for breaching US unilateral sanction based on a powerpoint presentation as evidence.

:coffee: :(:(:(
 
See the hypocrisy of American policy, they threaten other countries not to buy Iran oil and promise them they will make them suffer if they do so.

Now American themselves import Iran oil. If u can take American words for real, pig will fly.
 
Most likely they are talking about confiscating the tankers.
It clearly mentions IMPORT DATA.

On topic: On the surface, both countries are supposedly ready to destroy each other by any time while in the backdoor, they conduct their usual business but people are fooled with official slogans such as either Iran Evil or US Evil. Will the populace understand that when it is about Money (For Iran) and Energy Need (For US) and then there's no enemy or terrorism or evil or Zionist supporter etc.

I wouldn't be concern with US hypocrisy because they tend to get done their business by any mean and to do so, there is nothing such as moral or principals. They put sanctions on others or threatens the rest of the world to not to conduct any business but when it comes to benefit D.C; there are no obligations, neither the law nor the right thing to do. It is just usual hypocrisy.

What really surprises, is because of so much hyperbole by Iranian Ruling Class created against evil US but on the contrary, feeds the same evil with Oil Energy because it pays and never told before or said it openly at all.
 
It clearly mentions IMPORT DATA.

On topic: On the surface, both countries are supposedly ready to destroy each other by any time while in the backdoor, they conduct their usual business but people are fooled with official slogans such as either Iran Evil or US Evil. Will the populace understand that when it is about Money (For Iran) and Energy Need (For US) and then there's no enemy or terrorism or evil or Zionist supporter etc.
What really surprises, is because of so much hyperbole by Iranian Ruling Class created against evil US but on the contrary, feeds the same evil with Oil Energy because it pays and never told before or said it openly at all.
30,000 barrels per day after a 30 year hiatus is "usual business"? It's actually as good as nothing and does not hint at any meaningful backdoor dealings.

To begin with, let's remind that Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w.s.) authorized trade with enemies. However, when it comes to Iran and the US, the antagonism is so intense that mutual business ties are absolutely minimal. They're in fact so reduced that they aren't even worth mentioning. To be precise, in 2020 trade between Iran and the US stood at 41.1 million USD. Which of course as low as it can get. Source: https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/balance/c5070.html

Another thing one has to keep in mind, is that generally speaking, you don't buy oil directly from governments nowadays (most oil national companies have been privatized, Iran being a rare exception), and not even from the companies which extract the oil, but from brokers and intermediaries at international oil bourses (the largest one being the London oil bourse). And in Iran's case, you have black market brokers who resell Iranian oil. So, even if certain US companies managed to import some tiny amounts of Iranian oil, they likely did so without the knowledge nor authorization of the government of Iran. Therefore, Iran is definitely not feeding with oil the evil that is the US regime!

The US sanctions are very real and they are having very real effects too.

There's no contradiction between this news item on the one hand, and the Iran-US political enmity on the other - the latest episodes of which I believe need not be expounded upon (terrorist assassination of shahid Qasem Soleimani, targeting of CIA hangar by pro-Iran forces in Iraq etc).
 
Despite the severe sanctions imposed on Iran's energy sector by the White House, the US nonetheless imported a substantial batch of crude from the Islamic Republic for the first time in 30 years, its Department of Energy reports.

The department did not provide information on how the Iranian imports showed up on its log, despite current US restrictions banning any nation from purchasing oil from Iran.

The US reportedly imported an estimated 36,000 barrels per day in October 2020, according to data tracked by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). In March, the import volumes of Iranian crude reportedly totaled 33,000 barrels per day.

That marks the first delivery of Iranian crude to the US since 1991, when the country was shipping up to 64,000 barrels per day.

However, the US energy department recorded another delivery of Iranian crude in 2020. In August, Washington confiscated 1.16 million barrels of Iranian-sourced oil aboard four tankers that were allegedly transporting the fuel to Venezuela.

The US has imposed sanctions against Iran since 1984, banning all arms sales and American aid to the nation. A new round of penalties against Tehran was introduced later, shortly after former US President Donald Trump initiated a withdrawal from the JCPOA nuclear deal signed under the Obama administration.

Trump’s decisions reflected the US' campaign of ‘maximum pressure’ against the Islamic Republic, measures aimed at forcing it to give up its nuclear ambitions.

The latest steps taken by the current US administration, with a view to easing tensions between the parties, reportedly may lead to a complete or a partial lifting of anti-Iran sanctions, and Washington and Tehran are currently in talks.

www.rt.com

US reports it has imported sanctioned oil from Iran, a first after 30 years of sanctions

Despite the severe sanctions imposed on Iran's energy sector by the White House, the US nonetheless imported a substantial batch of crude from the Islamic Republic for the first time in 30 years, its Department of Energy reports.
www.rt.com www.rt.com
But USA has her own oil.
 
30,000 barrels of oil bought in 30 years is "usual business"? No, it's actually as good as nothing and does not hint at any meaningful backdoor dealings.

To begin with, let's remind that Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w.s.) authorized trade with enemies. However, when it comes to Iran and the US, the antagonism is so intense that mutual business ties are absolutely minimal. They're in fact so reduced that they aren't even worth mentioning. To be precise, in 2020 trade between Iran and the US stood at 41.1 million USD. Which of course as low as it can get. Source: https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/balance/c5070.html

Another thing one has to keep in mind, is that generally speaking, you don't buy oil directly from governments nowadays (most oil national companies have been privatized, Iran being a rare exception), and not even from the companies which extract the oil, but from brokers and intermediaries at international oil bourses (the largest one being the London oil bourse). So, even if certain US companies managed to import some tiny amounts of Iranian oil, they likely did so without the knowledge nor authorization of the government of Iran. Therefore, Iran is definitely not feeding with oil the evil that is the US regime!

The US sanctions are very real and they are having very real effects too.

There's no contradiction between this news item on the one hand, and the Iran-US political enmity on the other - the latest episodes of which I believe need not be expounded upon (terrorist assassination of shahid Qasem Soleimani, targeting of CIA hangar by pro-Iran forces in Iraq etc).
Bringing Islam into something like that is not appropriate. What Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) did, was always known in public domain. We are here talking about the hidden business even if it was a penny an year dealing. That means, still dealing with Evil USA. The way US put sanctions on Iranian entities, means anything that is attached or related to Iran, is sanctioned. Your justification of broker etc is so lame. That means, if a broker uses Iranian wealth to Bomb Palestinians; is not wrong?

Keeping the public away from the dealing, was the question. Using Netherland VPN is also wrong like hiding your location and real flag is not allowed because of transparency.

Regards,
does not hint at any meaningful backdoor dealings.
Since it was done by Iranians, so it doesn't matter. A penny or worth Million $, the dealing is still called dealing.
 
