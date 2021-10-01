US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

F-22Raptor
The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China - a move that has been heavily criticised by Beijing.
The White House said no official delegation would be sent to the Games because of concerns about China's human rights record.
But it said US athletes could attend and would have the government's full support.
China called Washington's move a "self-directed political farce".
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-59556613.amp
