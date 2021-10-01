What's new

US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China - a move that has been heavily criticised by Beijing.
The White House said no official delegation would be sent to the Games because of concerns about China's human rights record.
But it said US athletes could attend and would have the government's full support.
China called Washington's move a "self-directed political farce".

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-59556613.amp
 
Good

Meanwhile USA would sell more latest weapons to supa puwa 2020 aka India because of its shining human rights record. Like this one:

12 Days After Wedding, She Lost Husband To Botched Nagaland Op

In Nagaland's Oting village, grief has many faces today. A woman widowed 12 days after her wedding. A father battling cancer. A mother who thought her sons would look after her in her old age.
China should revenge from US by taking ladakh from its illegal child india
 
What a pathetic cheap move. Doesn't do anything to china and makes the US looks cheap. Sports events should not be used for politics. Human rights is a dumb and funny excuse since the most foreign wars and ppl killed in past decades been by US.
 
