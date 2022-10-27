US announces additional $30mn flood relief for Pakistan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Thursday announced an additional US$30 million in humanitarian assistance to support flood-affected people in Pakistan.
Ambassador Blome made the announcement during a visit to flood-hit Shikarpur district, where he distributed emergency shelter, latrines and hygiene kits among flood-affected people.
He talked with flood victims to learn about the impact of the flooding and understand their needs.
