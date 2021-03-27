US and South Korea developing new joint war plans for North Korea and China

What will the new plan be new deployments?The US stragetic plan against China is not yet present imo and underdevelopment stage currently. When I look at the map it is not yet there meaning the US has not tighten all the loose ends on China. There is also Russia that is now increasingly on the Chinese camp. India is out of the game forget about them. EU itself is checkmated by Russia while the only and remaining one is Japan. I think SK will back out of this and they want to make a peace agreement with North Korea because they realize the odds is heavily staked against them here due to China the hand has become un-winnable