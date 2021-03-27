What's new

US and South Korea developing new joint war plans for North Korea and China

South Korea and the United States are working on a new joint war plan as the two allies seek to keep pace with North Korea’s rapidly developing military capabilities. The new operational planning will also respond to the growing military threat presented by China, with the aim of increasingly including South Korea within a broader regional posture, as Seoul also looks to its own security challenges beyond the peninsula.

Details of the war plan have been announced this week as part of the 53rd U.S.-Republic of Korea Security Consultative Meeting, or SCM, which included today’s meeting between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart Suh Wook. In the first such meeting since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, the two officials confirmed they would together look at new ways to deter an increasingly assertive North Korea, amid Pyongyang’s spate of new strategic weapons developments.

What will the new plan be new deployments?

The US stragetic plan against China is not yet present imo and underdevelopment stage currently. When I look at the map it is not yet there meaning the US has not tighten all the loose ends on China. There is also Russia that is now increasingly on the Chinese camp. India is out of the game forget about them. EU itself is checkmated by Russia while the only and remaining one is Japan. I think SK will back out of this and they want to make a peace agreement with North Korea because they realize the odds is heavily staked against them here due to China the hand has become un-winnable
 
