A US senior official in Washington told TASS news agency Monday that the White House does not rule out a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit (July 7-8) in Hamburg, but a final decision has not been made. He was non-committal but not pessimistic. He said:



In a sense, he (Trump) is always preparing for such meetings. He has intelligence briefings almost every day. He talks to his national security advisors almost every day. He talks to his Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense a few times a week. So he is well versed on the issues and has been receiving regular updates since the administration began since even before the administration began.

Barack Obama set the practice of not scheduling meetings with Putin on the sidelines of international events but making them appear impromptu events. He wanted to convey that Russia was not a 'priority' and probably hoped he was slighting Putin.There was always gnawing anxiety in the run-up to the Soviet-American summits, but not this way – that a US president cannot admit that he hopes to meet his Russian counterpart. Barack Obama set the practice of not scheduling meetings with Putin on the sidelines of international events but making them appear impromptu events. He wanted to convey that Russia was not a 'priority' and probably hoped he was slighting Putin. Of course, Putin didn't mind – so long as he transacted business. There were some awkward moments, for sure. The one that lingers in my memory is the photo of Obama and Putin at the 2013 G8 summit at Lough Erne in Northern Ireland – staring ahead in stony silence seated together awkwardly. (This was even before the coup in Ukraine and the sanctions.)The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow Saturday that Putin is willing to meet Trump in any 'format'. But then, Trump may want to flex muscles to look the 'strong man'. Indeed, the White House statement issued late Monday sounds ominous: