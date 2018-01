Sullivan told the council that an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned approach to peace, with firm international support for Afghan security forces, “will make clear to the Taliban that victory cannot be won on the battlefield — a solution is and must be political.”

But he said: “We must recognize the reality that while the Afghan government has been adamant about its interests in initiating peace talks with the Taliban, there has been no reciprocal interest on the part of the Taliban.”

“That must change,” Sullivan stressed.

He urged international efforts to isolate the Taliban, eliminate its sources of income and equipment.

Sullivan also criticized unnamed countries for supporting the Taliban in the name of fighting the Islamic State extremist group, also known as ISIS.

“This approach is misguided or worse pernicious,” he said. “The United States believes that the two are not linked. We can and must fight ISIS in Afghanistan while ensuring the Taliban come to the negotiating table.”