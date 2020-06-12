US and EU buyers to choose Vietnam as sourcing destination in 2021

Ha Tien city in the southern province of Kien Giang. Photo: baoxaydung

Global supply chains will turn to Vietnam, India and Turkey for more diverse sourcing.US and other global buyers continue to choose Vietnam as one of the leading sourcing countries this year as they are seeking to diversify their buying away from China.The latest report, conducted by Qima, a provider of supply chain compliance solutions, showed that roughly a third of global buyers and 38% of US-based buyers named Vietnam as a place they intend to increase sourcing from 2021.A traditional first choice for buyers diversifying away from China, Vietnam saw its popularity among Western buyers grow by leaps and bounds over the past few years - a trend that has remained in effect so far in 2021.The data showed a 16% year-over-year increase in demand for inspections and audits in Vietnam in the first quarter (Q1). It was a third consecutive quarter of growth that had initially begun as a post-lockdown rebound in mid-2020.The growth was more than just a return to pre-pandemic levels, as the Q1 inspection demand has doubled compared to Q1 2019, according to the report.The inspection surge in Vietnam is in line with the findings of the QIMA global sourcing survey, where 43% of US-based respondents cited Vietnam among their top three buying geographies as of early 2021, doubled from 2019.Vietnam is not the only country in the region to benefit from expanded business volumes. Qima data on inspection and audits demand in Southeast Asia showed double-digit growth across the board, fueled by the renewed interest from American and European brands alike.The report was conducted on more than 700 businesses with international supply chains.