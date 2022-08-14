What's new

US and China hold separate military drills in south-east Asia

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
26,269
0
18,959
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
War games come after Beijing wraps up exercises around Taiwan in show of strength An Indonesian army helicopter flies during the Super Garuda Shield military exercises ©

The US and China displayed their military strength in Indonesia and Thailand by holding war games over the weekend, as the rival superpowers worked to strengthen their influence in south-east Asia. China dispatched fighter jets to Thailand on Sunday in a joint air force exercise called Falcon Strike 2022 that Beijing’s defence ministry said would “enhance mutual trust and friendship”. The Thailand exercises coincided with the conclusion of two weeks of war games between the US and Indonesia, marking the largest version of the annual Garuda Shield live-fire drills since starting in 2009. Japan, Australia and Singapore also joined for the first time.


https://www.ft.com/content/601dad40-dc73-4a5c-a7f4-cc93fd475f73
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Indos
China deems "Super Garuda Shield" military exercise between US, Indonesia as threat in region
Replies
5
Views
103
Indos
Indos
beijingwalker
China Extends Military Exercises Near Taiwan With New Drill
Replies
11
Views
386
casual
casual
somsak
Thailand-China joint military exercise started
Replies
0
Views
57
somsak
somsak
Hamartia Antidote
Aljazeera: Ships resume Taiwan routes amid uncertainty over China drills
Replies
8
Views
248
Han Patriot
H
Viet
Russia, Vietnam plan to hold joint military drills
Replies
1
Views
261
pak1234
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom