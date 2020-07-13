US and Britain tell China and Russia: the West is not over yet

What's new

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Tuesday, 04 May 2021
10:56 AM MYT


LONDON, May 4 (Reuters): The Group of Seven western democracies aims to court new allies to counter challenges from China and Russia without holding Beijing down and while pursuing more stable ties with the Kremlin, two of its top diplomats has announced.

Ahead of the first in-person G7 foreign ministers meeting since 2019, US President Joe Biden's secretary of state, Antony Blinken, sought to foster a message of multilateralism after four years of Twitter-diplomacy under Donald Trump variously shocked, bewildered and alarmed many Western allies.


Founded in 1975 as a forum for the West’s richest nations to discuss crises such as the OPEC oil embargo, the G7 this week is discussing China and Russia as well as battling the Covid-19 pandemic and the spread of climate change.

"It is not our purpose to try to contain China or to hold China down," Blinken told reporters at a news conference alongside British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.


He said the West would defend "the international rules based order" from subversive attempts by any country, including China.

China’s spectacular economic and military rise over the past 40 years is seen as being among the most significant geopolitical events of recent times, alongside the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union which ended the Cold War.

The diplomats were keen to let the world know the West will assert itself. Raab spoke of building alliances rather than severing them.

"I do see the increasing demand and need for agile clusters of like-minded countries that share the same values and want to protect the multilateral system," Raab said. "We can see a shift towards that pattern of clusters of like-minded countries agile enough to work together."

Even without its broader alliance, the G7 still packs a punch: combined it is much bigger than China both economically and militarily.


Longer term, there are deep concerns in both Washington and European capitals about how the West should act towards both Beijing and Moscow.

Blinken said the United States would prefer more stable ties with Russia but that much depended on how Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to act, especially in theatres such as Ukraine which Blinken will visit later this week.

"We have reaffirmed our unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Blinken said.

"We're not looking to escalate: we would prefer to have a more stable, more predictable relationship. And if Russia moves in that direction, so will we."

Raab said on Sunday the G7 would look at a proposal to build a rapid response mechanism to counter Russian disinformation, and, in a reference to China, spoke of the need to stand up for open markets and democracy. read more

In addition to the G7 members Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, Britain has also invited ministers from Australia, India, South Africa and South Korea.

The ministers will lay the groundwork for Biden's first scheduled trip abroad since taking office: a G7 summit in Britain next month. - Reuters

www.thestar.com.my

Beast

The so called western allies are nothing but bunch of self interest group. French Macron already claim he is not interested to join US anti China group. He is also not interested to be led by nose by the american. I know this french guy has a lot of pride. Merkel is more interested in enhancing growth for Germany.

Only the english speaking Canada, UK and Australia will listen anything the american tell them to do except New Zealand who is too small to have any impact.

The rest of EU are all interest seeking individual. If american never give good return, they will not rash to do self inflict damage moves.
 
rent4country

rent4country

The so called western allies are nothing but bunch of self interest group. French Macron already claim he is not interested to join US anti China group. He is also not interested to be led by nose by the american. I know this french guy has a lot of pride. Merkel is more interested in enhancing growth for Germany.

Only the english speaking Canada, UK and Australia will listen anything the american tell them to do except New Zealand who is too small to have any impact.

The rest of EU are all interest seeking individual. If american never give good return, they will not rash to do self inflict damage moves.
LOL, you Chinese guys are getting desperate with your propaganda and now involving new propaganda over NATO allies.

French Macron you claim is not interested, you said? well, guess what.. see below lol. Most everybody disrespects your country.

asia.nikkei.com

France to lead Quad naval drill in Indo-Pacific challenge to China

Five-nation exercise in Bay of Bengal seeks to promote maritime cooperation
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 
Beast

LOL, you Chinese guys are getting desperate with your propaganda and now involving new propaganda over NATO allies.

French Macron you claim is not interested, you said? well, guess what.. see below lol. Most everybody disrespects your country.

asia.nikkei.com

France to lead Quad naval drill in Indo-Pacific challenge to China

Five-nation exercise in Bay of Bengal seeks to promote maritime cooperation
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
In bay of bengal? :lol:

What does that got to do with Chinese? Are u ok?

If macron is really interested in provoke China, he would have send the carrier for their exercise.
 
rent4country

In bay of bengal? :lol:

What does that got to do with Chinese? Are u ok?

If macron is really interested in provoke China, he wouldn't send such a tiny ship for their exercise.
You think all those navies are coming there to plan against Bangladesh? in the Bay of Bengal? lol

If he sends a small or big ship, they still sent a ship. That narrative is the opposite of what you hoped.

The funniest part is France is a NATO partner, and article 5 guarantees they will join in. How desperate are you Chinese to hope France and NATO partners will be your saviors. :sarcastic:
 
Cherub786

I’ll take Western civilization, especially America and Britain, over the Chinese beast any day.
I’m a Pakistani Muslim and I see how China has debt trapped my country of origin. Why would I prefer the Chinese unless I’m stupid (which sadly most Pakistanis are).
This is a country that is the origin of the pandemic which could have been prevented from being spread by the Chinese government and thus saving the world from so much grief.
They’re also the ones that are perpetrating a genocide against Uighur Muslims, not to mention fully backing the Burmese army which massacred Rohingya Muslims.
They badly exploited Africa, and now are bullying their neighbors in the Pacific, who one by one are developing the spine to speak up for themselves (the Philippines is the latest example).
 
beijingwalker

You think all those navies are coming there to plan against Bangladesh? in the Bay of Bengal? lol

If he sends a small or big ship, they still sent a ship. That narrative is the opposite of what you hoped.

The funniest part is France is a NATO partner, and article 5 guarantees they will join in. How desperate are you Chinese to hope France and NATO partners will be your saviors. :sarcastic:
Biden says US will not involved in direct conflict with China during his adminstration, do you think any other navies dare to challenge China without US involvement?
 
Beast

I’ll take Western civilization, especially America and Britain, over the Chinese beast any day.
I’m a Pakistani Muslim and I see how China has debt trapped my country of origin. Why would I prefer the Chinese unless I’m stupid (which sadly most Pakistanis are).
This is a country that is the origin of the pandemic which could have been prevented from being spread by the Chinese government and thus saving the world from so much grief.
They’re also the ones that are perpetrating a genocide against Uighur Muslims, not to mention fully backing the Burmese army which massacred Rohingya Muslims.
They badly exploited Africa, and now are bullying their neighbors in the Pacific, who one by one are developing the spine to speak up for themselves (the Philippines is the latest example).
Yes yes... Canadian pretend to be Pakistanis. :disagree:
 
SD 10

I’ll take Western civilization, especially America and Britain, over the Chinese beast any day.
I’m a Pakistani Muslim and I see how China has debt trapped my country of origin. Why would I prefer the Chinese unless I’m stupid (which sadly most Pakistanis are).
This is a country that is the origin of the pandemic which could have been prevented from being spread by the Chinese government and thus saving the world from so much grief.
They’re also the ones that are perpetrating a genocide against Uighur Muslims, not to mention fully backing the Burmese army which massacred Rohingya Muslims.
They badly exploited Africa, and now are bullying their neighbors in the Pacific, who one by one are developing the spine to speak up for themselves (the Philippines is the latest example).
you guys can stay in canada!
 
Beast

I’ll take Western civilization, especially America and Britain, over the Chinese beast any day.
I’m a Pakistani Muslim and I see how China has debt trapped my country of origin. Why would I prefer the Chinese unless I’m stupid (which sadly most Pakistanis are).
This is a country that is the origin of the pandemic which could have been prevented from being spread by the Chinese government and thus saving the world from so much grief.
They’re also the ones that are perpetrating a genocide against Uighur Muslims, not to mention fully backing the Burmese army which massacred Rohingya Muslims.
They badly exploited Africa, and now are bullying their neighbors in the Pacific, who one by one are developing the spine to speak up for themselves (the Philippines is the latest example).
Another westerner pretend to care for Pakistan.

www.bbc.com

US drone victims plan legal action

In Pakistan survivors of US drone strikes, and families bereaved by them, are planning legal action in the country's Supreme Court.
www.bbc.com

 
Baz2020

I’ll take Western civilization, especially America and Britain, over the Chinese beast any day.
I’m a Pakistani Muslim and I see how China has debt trapped my country of origin. Why would I prefer the Chinese unless I’m stupid (which sadly most Pakistanis are).
This is a country that is the origin of the pandemic which could have been prevented from being spread by the Chinese government and thus saving the world from so much grief.
They’re also the ones that are perpetrating a genocide against Uighur Muslims, not to mention fully backing the Burmese army which massacred Rohingya Muslims.
They badly exploited Africa, and now are bullying their neighbors in the Pacific, who one by one are developing the spine to speak up for themselves (the Philippines is the latest example).
You are delusional to the core. How many wars has China imposed on other countries? These westernised Pakistanis are a bigger nuisance for Pakistan than anyone else. Selfish
 
Cherub786

You are delusional to the core. How many wars has China imposed on other countries? Or are you in bed with your western masters?
War is better than genocide.
Every war the US fought since the Second World War was for humanity and a good cause. Every one of their wars was morally justified. People criticize the First Gulf War – when they liberated Kuwait, and then the Second Gulf War when they liberated Iraq. They tried to save South Vietnam from communism in the 60s and 70s. They were more successful in saving South Korea from communism in the early 50s.
On the other hand, China is putting Muslim boys in concentration camps simply because their name is ‘Muhammad’. In China, if a Muslim refuses to eat pork or drink an alcoholic beverage, he is considered an extremist and must be sent to the concentration camp for ‘re-education’ and to appreciate the values of the Communist Party.
 
SD 10

War is better than genocide.
Every war the US fought since the Second World War was for humanity and a good cause. Every one of their wars was morally justified. People criticize the First Gulf War – when they liberated Kuwait, and then the Second Gulf War when they liberated Iraq. They tried to save South Vietnam from communism in the 60s and 70s. They were more successful in saving South Korea from communism in the early 50s.
On the other hand, China is putting Muslim boys in concentration camps simply because their name is ‘Muhammad’. In China, if a Muslim refuses to eat pork or drink an alcoholic beverage, he is considered an extremist and must be sent to the concentration camp for ‘re-education’ and to appreciate the values of the Communist Party.
wao..... dude you are delusional........ humanity and good cause my foot :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha:
 
