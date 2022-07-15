US and allies war on Iran is pretty much a reality now

Titanium100
The White house officials said that Iran is providing weapons to the frontline in order to eliminate the Ukrainian western bubble. This has been understood across the west like ''Iran is attacking the western civilization'' Sending in drones and missiles etc etc and what not without a doubt means that Iran is a party to this war including providing alot of cheap cannon fodders..
- They are not anymore bystanders atleast according to the western analysts and they are correct in this assesement..
- The reply came immediately from Wasthington who didn't take this lightly. US and Israel signed a military pact to deny Iran nuclear weapons yesterday.
- Without a doubt this front will open within this decade or max early next decade but I would say probably late in this decade. The US is now forced to open this front and they are cornered here without an option B anymore. They have their backs against the wall and it is only one way it can go from here which is war.
Aside from the Nuclear talks Iran is directly and indirectly fighting them in Ukraine by providing cannon fodders and weapons on the frontline this has also drawn alot of anger in western capitals especially in Washtington
Biden: US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms
The US president makes the declaration in Israel, with both countries taking a firm stance on Iran.
Biden says US would use military force against Iran as a 'last resort' to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon
Biden has made reviving the 2015 nuclear deal a top priority, but indirect talks to restore the pact have so far failed to produce an agreement.
Aside from the Nuclear talks Iran is directly and indirectly fighting them in Ukraine by providing cannon fodders and weapons on the frontline this has also drawn alot of anger in western capitals especially in Washtington
