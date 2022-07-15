US and allies war on Iran is pretty much a reality now

ahaider97 said: They have been threatening Iran with military action since forever. Meanwhile Iran has kept making new missiles and weapons and vehemently sticked to its policy of strengthening its allies in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Palestine. Iran at one point in time even launched ballistic missiles at American bases. The US is being defied all over the world from Venezuela to Ukraine, these threats now seem pathetic. Israelis and the fake kingdoms will soon pay the price of betrayal and hosting the Empire in Muslim lands. Click to expand...

This is just not true.. The US has never really had any political incentive to attack Iran until now because I believe there is political incentive to get them back to some degree.Iran really doesn't have anything to strengthen and it having influences is in reality illusions and most of the time taken out of context. Example Iraq it is controlled by a US supported Gov't and Iran only has illegal militias in the country and that doesn't seem like much where the Americans have more influence there. You got Syria it is basically Russia, Turkish and US divided. They exist in Russian zones because they can't militarily change reality on ground.. Lebanon the same situation where the gov't is with not them and Yemen that is even the worst they have been send back in time and boxed in an small area... Iran is not winning contrary to what you are saying ground reality wise.. Claims are empty because when you examine ground reality they don't reflect the truth.Why do you think Iran wants Nuclear because they realize they already lost militarily and have no earthly chance militarily both regionally and globally.. Forget about them fighting anyone collectively.. Iran can't take on Azerbaijan without risking a total defeat. The region is heavily militarized and Iran knows this that it can't force any sort of reality.. The Turkics on it's northern borders are heavily armed, You got Pakistan and then hellish Afghanistan, The GCC who have numerous allainces in the region, You got Egypt and Turkey, Israel etc etc... Hence Iran needs nuclear weapons in order to project itself because militarily and conventionally it has nothing to offer. Name me who are they gonna rollover? That is just not ground reality