US and allies war on Iran is pretty much a reality now

The White house officials said that Iran is providing weapons to the frontline in order to eliminate the Ukrainian western bubble. This has been understood across the west like ''Iran is attacking the western civilization'' Sending in drones and missiles etc etc and what not without a doubt means that Iran is a party to this war including providing alot of cheap cannon fodders..

- They are not anymore bystanders atleast according to the western analysts and they are correct in this assesement..

- The reply came immediately from Wasthington who didn't take this lightly. US and Israel signed a military pact to deny Iran nuclear weapons yesterday.

- Without a doubt this front will open within this decade or max early next decade but I would say probably late in this decade. The US is now forced to open this front and they are cornered here without an option B anymore. They have their backs against the wall and it is only one way it can go from here which is war.

Biden: US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms​

Biden: US prepared to use force to stop Iran getting nuclear arms

The US president makes the declaration in Israel, with both countries taking a firm stance on Iran.
Biden says US would use military force against Iran as a 'last resort' to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon​

Biden says US would use military force against Iran as a 'last resort' to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon

Biden has made reviving the 2015 nuclear deal a top priority, but indirect talks to restore the pact have so far failed to produce an agreement.
Aside from the Nuclear talks Iran is directly and indirectly fighting them in Ukraine by providing cannon fodders and weapons on the frontline this has also drawn alot of anger in western capitals especially in Washtington
 
They have been threatening Iran with military action since forever. Meanwhile Iran has kept making new missiles and weapons and vehemently sticked to its policy of strengthening its allies in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Palestine. Iran at one point in time even launched ballistic missiles at American bases. The US is being defied all over the world from Venezuela to Ukraine, these threats now seem pathetic. Israelis and the fake kingdoms will soon pay the price of betrayal and hosting the Empire in Muslim lands.
 
ahaider97 said:
They have been threatening Iran with military action since forever. Meanwhile Iran has kept making new missiles and weapons and vehemently sticked to its policy of strengthening its allies in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Palestine. Iran at one point in time even launched ballistic missiles at American bases. The US is being defied all over the world from Venezuela to Ukraine, these threats now seem pathetic. Israelis and the fake kingdoms will soon pay the price of betrayal and hosting the Empire in Muslim lands.
This is just not true.. The US has never really had any political incentive to attack Iran until now because I believe there is political incentive to get them back to some degree.

Iran really doesn't have anything to strengthen and it having influences is in reality illusions and most of the time taken out of context. Example Iraq it is controlled by a US supported Gov't and Iran only has illegal militias in the country and that doesn't seem like much where the Americans have more influence there. You got Syria it is basically Russia, Turkish and US divided. They exist in Russian zones because they can't militarily change reality on ground.. Lebanon the same situation where the gov't is with not them and Yemen that is even the worst they have been send back in time and boxed in an small area... Iran is not winning contrary to what you are saying ground reality wise.. Claims are empty because when you examine ground reality they don't reflect the truth.

Why do you think Iran wants Nuclear because they realize they already lost militarily and have no earthly chance militarily both regionally and globally.. Forget about them fighting anyone collectively.. Iran can't take on Azerbaijan without risking a total defeat. The region is heavily militarized and Iran knows this that it can't force any sort of reality.. The Turkics on it's northern borders are heavily armed, You got Pakistan and then hellish Afghanistan, The GCC who have numerous allainces in the region, You got Egypt and Turkey, Israel etc etc... Hence Iran needs nuclear weapons in order to project itself because militarily and conventionally it has nothing to offer. Name me who are they gonna rollover? That is just not ground reality
 
The terrain of Iran is too complex. Zagros Mountains, elbols mountains, kavier salt desert, lute desert and so on may even cut off the Strait of Hormuz at any time.

Attacking Iran requires much more time and money than the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Unless Israel is willing to wage war alone, there will be no war. Americans cannot join this war.

Americans have no time to start another war that will take years and trillions of dollars. They need to keep all their energy in East Asia.
 
MH.Yang said:
The terrain of Iran is too complex. Zagros Mountains, elbols mountains, kavier salt desert, lute desert and so on may even cut off the Strait of Hormuz at any time.

Attacking Iran requires much more time and money than the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Unless Israel is willing to wage war alone, there will be no war. Americans cannot join this war.

Americans have no time to start another war that will take years and trillions of dollars. They need to keep all their energy in East Asia.
You can't be serious. This will be over in less then a year and heck I would say max 6 months. You have no idea once the force is overwhelming the Iranians don't usually dig deep to keep going. History bears witness to this.. Just boots on the ground is needed
 
Titanium100 said:
You can't be serious. This will be over in less then a year and heck I would say max 6 months. You have no idea once the force is overwhelming the Iranians don't usually dig deep to keep going. History bears witness to this.. Just boots on the ground is needed
If Iran could be occupied in a month, the Americans would have started the war long ago.

Iraq is located in the Mesopotamian plain, the terrain is simple, and the US military was at its peak during the second Iraq war, but It took the USA more time to occupy Iraq.

In the battle of Fallujah alone, the USA used 20k US troops to attack more than 1k Iraqi militias. The battle of Fallujah also lasted from March 2004 to November 2004.

If the USA really attacks Iran, it may be the Boer War of the USA.

Other countries will not hesitate to support Iran to make the war long-term. If the USA is unable to occupy for a long time, as long as the Americans withdraw their troops, the trauma brought by the war will make future Iranians more extreme and anti American.
 
MH.Yang said:
If Iran could be occupied in a month, the Americans would have started the war long ago.

Iraq is located in the Mesopotamian plain, the terrain is simple, and the US military was at its peak during the second Iraq war, but It took the USA more time to occupy Iraq.

In the battle of Fallujah alone, the USA used 20k US troops to attack more than 1k Iraqi militias. The battle of Fallujah also lasted from March 2004 to November 2004.

If the USA really attacks Iran, it may be the Boer War of the USA.
This is troll tier my great brother.. Once a great poster perhaps one of my favourites but disappointed in you. Let not your US fuelled hatred cloud your realistic sensors... I would go out on a roll here and say it would be much easier then Iraq.. I know perhaps more then 1 or 2 things both in military affairs and region then you..

The US has never had any incentive to go to war with Iran before This is a fact.. Not because there was any form of deterence which is laughable that you are suggesting this
 
Titanium100 said:
This is troll tier my great brother.. Once a great poster perhaps one of my favourites but disappointed in you. Let not your US fuelled hatred cloud your realistic sensors... I would go out on a roll here and say it would be much easier then Iraq.. I know perhaps more then 1 or 2 things both in military affairs and region then you
Yes, the USA will eventually occupy Iran. Let's not argue whether this is a month or a year.
But other countries will not hesitate to support Iran to make the war long-term. If the USA is unable to occupy for a long time, as long as the Americans withdraw their troops, the trauma brought by the war will make future Iranians more extreme and anti American.
To tell the truth, China's warship manufacturing speed is getting faster and faster, and China's navy is getting larger and larger. Americans should save some money and build more warships. If Americans lose their sea power, it will be a real disaster.
 

