US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years

Pompeo will not visit Taiwan as Chinese state media threatens war Spokeswoman tweets that Europe tour will be his final as secretary of state and says China’s ‘nervous panic diplomacy is unwarranted and dangerous’.

Btw, is he really an embassador or just an unofficial american?And I believe his trip is not even back by US senate. This is just a sneaky unofficial visit which he decide to take matters into his own hand.If biden really wants to mess with China with envoy visit. Why would he cancel pompeo state visit to Taiwan on Jan 2021?