US allowed to continue Assange appeal

The United States government has been granted a small victory in its attempt to extradite Julian Assange on espionage charges.The British high court will allow officials to expand their appeal against the ruling not to send the Wikileaks founder to America.The US wants Mr Assange to face trial for the charges of aiding and abetting the hacking of hundreds of thousands of classified defence and intelligence documents relating to the Iraqi and Afghan wars which he posted on his website Wikileaks.They say he broke the law and put lives at risk, but he has argued he was exposing abuse carried out by the American military.The appeal will take place in 11 weeks’ time on October 27.