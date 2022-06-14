US all set to rebuild ties with Pakistan, says envoy Donald Blome

The middle east wars

The "do more" relationship they created with Pakistan for the last 20 years

Babying and hand-holding of India

Refusal to appoint an ambassador for 4 years during IK's entire tenure

Refusal by Joe Biden to call IK

Pressure from US organisations such as FATF and IMF

Shifting US failure in Afghanistan onto Pakistan and the mystical Haqqani network which is still hiding to this day

Pressuring Muslim majority nations into recognition of Israel

Leaving Pakistan to deal with the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Punishing Pakistan for having good relations with China

Double standards/expectations on Pakistan which they do not for India, or the Gulf nations, or Europe

I think America has permanently destroyed American support in Pakistan, and not just because of IK's ouster; They were already despised by the majority of Pakistanis for the following reasons: