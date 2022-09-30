What's new

US Airforce general hopes the US can get their 6th generation fighter at least one month eariler than China get theirs

52051

52051

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 9, 2016
2,273
-11
7,394
Country
China
Location
China
China is “on track” with its sixth-generation fighter jet project, and the US Air Force needs to move forward with its own development, a US official has warned.

“I cannot tell you today what’s going on in China except they’re planning for their 20th National Party Congress. But I can tell you what’s not happening. They’re not having a debate over the relevance of six-gen air dominance. And I can also tell you they’re on track,” US Air Combat Command General Mark Kelly said during the Air and Space Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber conference, according to a report by Breaking Defense.

Kelly said China’s approach to sixth-generation fighters is similar to that taken by the US in the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, with an emphasis on stealth, advanced sensors and processing power, the report added.

China is also working on iterative development of the jet, drawing on its experience with incrementally improving the Sukhoi Su-27 platform, Kelly reportedly said.
“The US Air Force needs to make sure we get to six-gen air dominance at least a month prior to our competitors,” Kelly said at the conference, according to 100knots.com.

www.aerotime.aero

China ‘on track’ for sixth-gen fighter, says ACC General

A US official said China is going forward with the development of its own sixth generation fighter jet
www.aerotime.aero www.aerotime.aero

Seems that the tunes from these on the field, are quite a bit different than what you get from our USKF (keybroad force) officers or our loudmouthed US transgender "generals".

Maybe that has something to do with the fact when times come, it is the former who needs to carry the guns
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
USAF General Says ‘No Nation In Their Right Mind’ Would Want To Fight Beijing
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
2K
CLUMSY
C
beijingwalker
China may now have air superiority over US in Pacific
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
DF41
DF41
beijingwalker
US General warns China has developed highly capable ‘world-class’ military
Replies
4
Views
284
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
US Air Force’s 6th Gen NGAD fighter to get unique software system
Replies
2
Views
908
A.P. Richelieu
A.P. Richelieu
F-22Raptor
China should ‘worry’ about Taiwan 2027 timeline, J-20 is just ‘OK’ fighter and “isn’t anything to lose sleep over”: US PACAF chief
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
3K
casual
casual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom