What's new

US aircraft carrier arrives in Vietnam

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
28,841
0
20,543
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
1687702700217.png

PUBLISHED : 25 JUN 2023 AT 13:21 WRITER: AFP 13 2 The USS Ronald Reagan, a US Navy Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, pulls into port in Da Nang,...

Please credit and share this article with others using this link:https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2599103/us-aircraft-carrier-arrives-in-vietnam. View our policies at http://goo.gl/9HgTd and http://goo.gl/ou6Ip. © Bangkok Post PCL. All rights reserved.

tsb-1687682967-8322-1687683166.jpg

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in Da Nang, June 25, 2023. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong
 
GreatHanWarrior

GreatHanWarrior

FULL MEMBER
Jun 27, 2022
820
-2
695
Country
China
Location
China
Viet said:
View attachment 935938
PUBLISHED : 25 JUN 2023 AT 13:21 WRITER: AFP 13 2 The USS Ronald Reagan, a US Navy Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, pulls into port in Da Nang,...

Please credit and share this article with others using this link:https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2599103/us-aircraft-carrier-arrives-in-vietnam. View our policies at http://goo.gl/9HgTd and http://goo.gl/ou6Ip. © Bangkok Post PCL. All rights reserved.

tsb-1687682967-8322-1687683166.jpg

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in Da Nang, June 25, 2023. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong
Click to expand...
Expulsion to Vietnam by H-6K.😂😂😂
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam confirms upcoming visits by Japanese destroyer, American aircraft carrier
Replies
2
Views
138
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Viet
U.S. aircraft carrier to visit Vietnam as Western allies stage war games
Replies
5
Views
852
vi-va
vi-va
beijingwalker
China’s new aircraft carrier will be dangerously close to matching US capabilities
Replies
0
Views
294
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s plan for nuclear-powered aircraft carrier accidentally revealed
Replies
0
Views
666
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Get Ya Wig Split
Navy Carrier-Based Drones Will Be Able To Be Controlled By The Air Force
Replies
0
Views
765
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom