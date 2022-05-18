US Air Force (USAF) announces successful “hypersonic missile” test

In response to mounting worries that China and Russia have had more success creating their own hypersonic weapons, the USAF announced on Wednesday that the United States recently conducted a successful test of a Lockheed Martin Corp. hypersonic missile.
The Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) booster was successfully tested on Tuesday off the coast of California, according to the U.S. Air Force. As per the USAF press release, “ARRW is designed to provide the ability to destroy high-value, time-sensitive targets. It will also expand precision-strike weapon systems’ capabilities by enabling rapid response strikes against heavily defended land targets”.
“This was another important milestone for the Air Force’s first air-launched hypersonic weapon. The test successfully demonstrated booster performance expanding the operational envelope. We have now completed our booster test series and are ready to move forward to all-up-round testing later this year. Congratulations to the entire ARRW team, your dedication and expertise are what got us here,” said Brig Gen. Heath Collins, Armament Directorate program executive officer.