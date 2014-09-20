US Air Force to ground test next gen jet engines, XA100/XA101, in 2021

F-22Raptor
Jet engines that can change or adapt between varying operating cycles in flight represent a potential game changer in air combat capability. The most significant attempt by the U.S. Air Force to introduce this technology is underway with the development and testing of the General Electric XA100 and Pratt & Whitney XA101 adaptive engine demonstrators.
If the tests, which begin in 2021, are successful, they could mark the dawn of a third age of military engine development, providing a new lease on life to the gas turbine in the way that the turbojet, and later the turbofan, revolutionized aviation over the past seven decades.
https://aviationweek.com/shows-even...g-flow-us-air-forces-new-adaptive-powerplants
Three air streams, 10% thrust increase during combat, more than 25% better fuel efficiency during cruise conditions.
