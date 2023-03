US Air Force secretary says he's seen nothing 'more disturbing' in 50-year career than this move by China​

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall compares China's nuclear threat to Russia's during Cold War ​

Kendall told lawmakers that war with China is far from inevitable, and emphasized that staying ahead of the country's military capabilities was the key to deterrence.



