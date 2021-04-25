US Air Force says ARRW hypersonic missile still on track for production in 2022

The Air Force's flagship hypersonic boost-glide weapon is on track to start production in fiscal year 2022 as originally planned despite failing to launch during a flight demonstration earlier this month. A B-52 was carrying the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon over Point Mugu Sea Range, CA, April 5 when the vehicle failed to complete a launch sequence and returned with its host aircraft to Edwards Air Force Base, CA, according to a press release the service issued the...