US Air Force requests $700M for 525 JASSM-ER cruise missiles in ‘22

The U.S. Air Force fiscal 2022 budget requests nearly $711 million for 525 Lockheed Martin [LMT] Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Munitions Extended Range (JASSM-ER)–an increase of almost $211 million and 125 missiles from the fiscal 2021 congressionally funded amount.The service said that the 525 represent the highest possible, yearly production level–“max production.”The proposal would fund amounts for three JASSM-ER variants–280 of the $1 million AGM-158B–a decrease of 80 weapons from fiscal 2021; 210 of the $1.1 million AGM-158B-2, an increase of 170 from fiscal 2021; and first production of 35 $1.5 million, 1,000 nautical mile range AGM-158D “extreme range” JASSM-ERs.Awards for the three variants to be built at Lockheed Martin’s Troy, Ala. plant are expected in March next year, and deliveries under the new contracts are to start in October, 2024 for the AGM-158B and February, 2025 for the AGM-158B-2 and AGM-158D.In addition to JASSM-ER, the Air Force proposes an increase in other advanced, long-range weapons programs to deter Russia and China., May 18). ARRW is to be the nation’s first hypersonic weapon and is to achieve an “early operational capability” next year after a contract award in January, per the Air Force.