  • Monday, August 10, 2020

US Air Force finalizes Next Generation Air Dominance acquisition strategy

Discussion in 'Air Warfare' started by F-22Raptor, Aug 10, 2020 at 10:47 PM.

  Aug 10, 2020 at 10:47 PM #1
    F-22Raptor

    F-22Raptor

    The Air Force has finalized its Next-Generation Air Dominance acquisition strategy and expects to know by next month whether it will be adopted as part of the Pentagon's fiscal year 2022 budget request. Acquisition executive Will Roper told reporters today he signed off on the strategy this week, noting that he thinks it proved a business case for a digital Century Series model for rapidly developing and fielding fighter aircraft in a manner that is cheaper than investing in large...

    https://insidedefense.com/daily-news/air-force-finalizes-ngad-acquisition-strategy

    F-22 successor on the way...
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 11:27 PM #2
    Nasr

    Nasr

    $27 trillion in public debt and over $50 trillion in private sector debt. August 2020 reports the worst fiscal quarter for america in recorded history. Unofficial, since it's undocumented by state State Dept, figures for unemployed americans is well over 27 million. American govt fudges numbers by including americans employed on zero hour contracts, essentially the country is running on a "Gig Economy." Two of the largest countries in the Asian Continent, China and Russia, have officially "Dedollarized" their trade. Americans have become more divided than ever, more than they were during the civil war.

    And Pentagon announces the successor for F-22 Raptor? When this aircraft was being conceived, the USAF originally wanted 761 Raptors. Due excessive cost for development, manufacturing and design, the number was revised to 380. It was further reduced to 187 F-22 Raptors. After the disaster with the Raptor, the Pentagon pushed hard for the over priced F-35 Lightning ll to go ahead at any cost. Both Raptors and Lightnings are abhorrently expensive to purchase, and even more cost prohibitive to maintain. Yet the american MIC (Military Industrial Complex) psyche is one of plunder with no end in sight. And this chap, Will Roper (Acquisition Exec) thinks that america will successfully field the successor for F-22 Raptor? One Raptor costs well over $242 million, one Lightning costs well over $100 million. How much do you think that the successor of Raptor would cost?

    A few years ago the U.S Govt sequestered 6 of 11 U.S Navy's super carriers. For the plan simple fact that the cost of maintenance for these behemoths, was outside of the budget limits. Yet american war machine has started wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Yemen over the last 20 years. The level of unsustainability of the crazed monster which is american lunacy, has tipped over the ledge now. The collapse of this mammoth, white elephant which is america is right around the corner. So forgive me if I can't help but laugh at reading the news about the so-called successor of the exhorbitantly priced F-22 Raptor!!!
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 11:28 PM #3
    KAL-EL

    KAL-EL

    This is great news indeed !!
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 11:34 PM #4
    SQ8

    SQ8

    Just pull something from the groom lake shelves and repurpose it - preferably something tested a decade ago since it will take the world 30 years to catch upto it anyway.
     
  Aug 10, 2020 at 11:42 PM #5
    F-22Raptor

    F-22Raptor

    Usual suspects triggered:lol:
     
