US Air Force finalizes Next Generation Air Dominance acquisition strategy

The Air Force has finalized its Next-Generation Air Dominance acquisition strategy and expects to know by next month whether it will be adopted as part of the Pentagon's fiscal year 2022 budget request. Acquisition executive Will Roper told reporters today he signed off on the strategy this week, noting that he thinks it proved a business case for a digital Century Series model for rapidly developing and fielding fighter aircraft in a manner that is cheaper than investing in large... https://insidedefense.com/daily-news/air-force-finalizes-ngad-acquisition-strategy F-22 successor on the way...