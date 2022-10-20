beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 50,044
- -12
- Country
-
- Location
-
US Air Force F-35A jet crashes in Florida, pilot ejects safely, probe onBy: Tanisha Rajput
Florida, United States Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 11:15 AM(IST)
An F-35A Joint Strike Fighter jet crashed at the Florida Air Force Base during a routine training flight on Tuesday (October 18), the US Air Force said.
As per officials, the pilot successfully ejected and was later admitted to the hospital where he is now in stable condition.
The F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 58th Fighter Squadron of the 33rd Wing crashed, the air force statement said. There was no major loss of life or any civilian properties, Military.com reported.
The crash occurred nearly 12 miles from Eglin during the test training range.
A thorough investigation is underway.
This the second American F-35 crash within two years.
On a routine training flight last Friday morning near Eglin, an F-22 Raptor had crashed.
In September 2018, a Marine Corps F-35B belonging to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 crashed in South Carolina.
A similar incident happened in Japan as well in the year 2019 when a Japanese F-35A variant crashed into the Pacific Ocean 30 minutes after taking off.
The F-35 series is an expensive programme that cost over $1 trillion. As per official sources, the Pentagon has requested to cut expenses where it can be hoped to slash the F35's price to $80 million per jet.
US Air Force F-35A jet crashes in Florida, pilot ejects safely, probe on
The F-35 series is an expensive programme that cost over $1 trillion
www.wionews.com