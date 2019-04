Four Lightning II belonging to the active duty 388th and reserve 419th Fighter Wings at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, have just arrived at Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE, for the F-35A’s first deployment to the Middle East.Flying as “Trend 41” and supported by three tankers (“Gold 91-93”), the F-35s made a stopover in Moron Air Base, Spain. Additional F-35s are on their way along the same route. Four F-35A landed at Moron on Apr. 15 : AF 15-5180, -5181, -5163, -5176). Based on reports, at least 12 F-35A Lightning II should deploy to the UAE.