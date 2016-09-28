US Air Force conducts successful supersonic nuclear test (Video included)

rent4country
https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2020/11/25/supersonic-f-35-nuclear-bomb-test-orig-vstan-bdk.cnn
A US Air Force F-35 jet conducted a successful test drop of a mock nuclear bomb while traveling at greater than the speed of sound.
@Feng Leng this one is for you. Brought to you by the SOLE SUPERPOWER IN THE WORLD
