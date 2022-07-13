What's new

US Air Force conducted another successful ARRW hypersonic missile test this week

The U.S. Air Force successfully tested a Lockheed Martin Corp hypersonic missile this week, sources familiar with the efforts said on Wednesday, amid growing concerns Russia and China have had more success developing their own hypersonic weapons.

www.reuters.com

U.S. successfully tested Lockheed hypersonic missile this week -sources

The U.S. Air Force successfully tested a Lockheed Martin Corp hypersonic missile this week, sources familiar with the efforts said on Wednesday, amid growing concerns Russia and China have had more success developing their own hypersonic weapons.
F-22Raptor

