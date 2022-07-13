US Air Force conducted another successful ARRW hypersonic missile test this week

F-22Raptor
ELITE MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 12,008
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
The U.S. Air Force successfully tested a Lockheed Martin Corp hypersonic missile this week, sources familiar with the efforts said on Wednesday, amid growing concerns Russia and China have had more success developing their own hypersonic weapons.
U.S. successfully tested Lockheed hypersonic missile this week -sources
The U.S. Air Force successfully tested a Lockheed Martin Corp hypersonic missile this week, sources familiar with the efforts said on Wednesday, amid growing concerns Russia and China have had more success developing their own hypersonic weapons.
www.reuters.com