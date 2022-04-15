Khan vilatey
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 11, 2020
- 1,640
- 5
- Country
-
- Location
-
US agrees with Pakistan Army spokesperson’s statement on 'threat letter'
- US congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif on his election by the Pakistani parliament, says Ned Price.
- US looks forward to working with PM Shehbaz and his new government, says the State Department spokesperson.
- There is no truth whatsoever to allegations that have been put forward, says Ned Price.
The US government Friday once again rebutted former prime minister Imran Khan’s allegations of ousting him, saying the US agreed with the Pakistan military spokesperson's statement on this, Geo News reported.
A day earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar clarified that the word "conspiracy" was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) last month.
Army’s spokesperson said he cannot discuss what was discussed in the meeting, but noted that the word "conspiracy" was not used.
NSC meeting was called last month by then prime minister Imran Khan, who alleged the US government was backing the opposition’s no-trust motion to remove him from power.
Ex-prime minister Imran Khan, who was voted outlast Saturday through a no-trust motion, brandished a ‘threat letter’ on March 27 at the public gathering before his ouster claiming that his government had been threatened by the US government and opposition were involved in changing the regime conspiracy.
Related items
- US Secretary of State congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM
- No-trust motion: Imran Khan becomes first prime minister to be voted out of power
- 'Changing regime:' US once again strongly refutes PM Imran Khan's allegations
Today in a regular press briefing, the state department spokesperson Ned Price once again refuted Imran Khan’s allegations and said the US government agreed with the military spokesperson's statement.
“Our message has been clear and consistent on this that there is no truth whatsoever to allegations that have been put forward, said Ned Price. “We support the peaceful upholding of the constitutional and democratic principles including respect for human rights,” he said.
He further stated that “we do not support whether it is in Pakistan or anywhere else around the world one political party over another.”
“We support broader principles including the rule of law and equal justice under the law, he added.
Commenting on DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar's press briefing regarding denial of conspiracy, the US State Department spokesperson said, “We would agree with it.”
Ned Price also felicitated PM Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan and vowed to work with the new Pakistan government.
On Monday, Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan. He was elected as the premier after the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.
“We congratulated PM Shehbaz Sharif on his election by the Pakistani parliament and we look forward to working with him and his government,” he said.
Highlighting the bilateral ties between Pakistan and US, Ned Price said, “For almost 75 years the relationship between US and Pakistan has been a vital one, we look forward to continuing that work with Pakistan’s government to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the broader region.”
US Secretary of State congratulates PM ShehbazA day earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.
In the wee hours of Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and vowed to continue cooperation with the new Pakistan government.
“Pakistan has been an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years and we value our relationship. The United States congratulates newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s government,” a statement from the US State Department read.
US agrees with Pakistan Army spokesperson’s statement on 'threat letter'
US government does not support whether it is in Pakistan or anywhere else around the world one political party over another, Ned Price
www.geo.tv
sad day in Pakistan
K