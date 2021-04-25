What's new

US agrees to provide raw material for Indian vaccine maker Covishield

Breaking news - US agrees to provide raw material for Indian vaccine maker Covishield as demanded by @adarpoonawalla


Spoke today with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval about the spike in COVID cases in India and we agreed to stay in close touch in the coming days. The United States stands in solidarity with the people of India and we are deploying more supplies and resources
