What's new

US agency urges UN to move on investigation of alleged human rights abuses in China

aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,241
9
5,351
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
US agency urges UN to move on investigation of alleged human rights abuses in China

7ec97c5e-daa6-11eb-9660-0b62a055b768_image_hires_104522.jpg


United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has been urged by the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China to investigate allegations of human rights abuses in China. Photo: Eskinder Debebe/United Nations via AFP

www.scmp.com

US agency urges UN to investigate alleged rights abuses in China

Congressional-Executive Commission on China presses UN Secretary General António Guterres to act on recommendations by UN human rights experts; request comes on first anniversary of Hong Kong national security law.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HalfMoon
'If you make China the enemy, China will be the enemy': Beijing's fresh threat to Australia
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
3K
Itachi
Itachi
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G
PeaceGen
Falun Gong "religious"/"political"/meditation group in China: imprisoned, murdered & organ-harvested
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
PeaceGen
PeaceGen
graphican
British Parliament Condemns India on Human Rights in Kashmir
2 3
Replies
37
Views
4K
graphican
graphican
RFS_Br
Sam Harris's ignorance on Palestine, uncovered
Replies
0
Views
873
RFS_Br
RFS_Br

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom