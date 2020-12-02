US agency urges UN to move on investigation of alleged human rights abuses in China





US agency urges UN to investigate alleged rights abuses in China Congressional-Executive Commission on China presses UN Secretary General António Guterres to act on recommendations by UN human rights experts; request comes on first anniversary of Hong Kong national security law.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has been urged by the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China to investigate allegations of human rights abuses in China. Photo: Eskinder Debebe/United Nations via AFP