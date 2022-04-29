US AFRL successfully tests ship-sinking munitions

AFRL successfully tests ship-sinking munitions | InsideDefense.com The Air Force Research Laboratory Thursday successfully tested an airborne method of sinking ships.

The Air Force Research Laboratory Thursday successfully tested an airborne method of sinking ships. An F-15E Strike Eagle destroyed a full-scale surface vessel in the Gulf of Mexico by releasing a modified GBU-31 Joint Direct Attack Munition, AFRL announced Friday. It was the second experiment in the QUICKSINK Joint Capability Technology Demonstration, which is designing an air-based, low-cost weapon to target maritime threats. “QUICKSINK is an answer to an urgent need to neutralize maritime threats to freedom around the world,”...