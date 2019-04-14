What's new

US adds Pakistan, Turkey to child soldier recruiter list

US adds Pakistan, Turkey to child soldier recruiter list
Anwar IqbalPublished July 2, 2021
The designation is included in the US State Department's annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, which ranks countries in various tiers in accordance with their efforts for eliminating trafficking. — Reuters

The designation is included in the US State Department’s annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) [report][1], which ranks countries in various tiers in accordance with their efforts for eliminating trafficking. — Reuters


WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday added Pakistan and Turkey to its Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA) list, a designation that could lead to strict sanctions on military assistance and listed countries’ participation in peacekeeping programmes.
The designation is included in the US State Department’s annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, which ranks countries in various tiers in accordance with their efforts for eliminating trafficking.
The US Child Soldiers Prevention Act requires publication in the annual TIP report of a list of foreign governments that have recruited or used child soldiers during the previous year (April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021). The entities reviewed for this designation include armed forces, police, other security forces and government-supported armed groups.
The 2021 CSPA list includes governments of the following countries: Afghanistan, Burma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkey, Venezuela and Yemen.
Three of these countries — Congo, Somalia, and Yemen — have appeared on every CSPA list since 2010, when the designation started. Nine others — Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Burma, Nigeria, South Sudan, and Syria — have appeared more than once over the last 10 years.
Six governments were identified on the first CSPA list in 2010.
Ten years later, the list more than doubled to 14 countries and to 15 in 2021 — the highest number of countries ever identified in a single year. This year’s list includes repeat offenders, two one new additions — Pakistan and Turkey — and some renewed appearances that were previously removed.
The statement, issued by the State Department in Washington, defines the term “child soldier” as: Any person under 18 years of age who takes a direct part in hostilities as a member of governmental armed forces, police, or other security forces.
Those compulsorily recruited into governmental armed forces, police, or other security forces are also included as are those under 15 years of age who have been voluntarily recruited into governmental armed forces, police or other security forces.
Any person under 18 years of age who has been recruited or used in hostilities by armed forces distinct from the armed forces of a state is also considered a child soldier.
The term “child soldier” is also applied to a person who is serving in any capacity, including in a support role, such as a “cook, porter, messenger, medic, guard, or sex slave”.
The CSPA prohibits listed governments in the following US programmes: International Military Education and Training, Foreign Military Financing, Excess Defence Articles, and Peacekeeping Operations. Some programmes undertaken pursuant to the Peacekeeping Operations authority, are exempted.
The CSPA also prohibits the issuance of licences for direct commercial sales of military equipment to such governments.
Beginning October 1, 2021, and effective throughout Fiscal Year 2022, these restrictions will apply to the listed countries, except those who receive a presidential waiver, applicable exception, or reinstatement of assistance pursuant to the terms of the CSPA.
The determination to include a government in the CSPA list is informed by a range of sources, including first-hand observation by US government personnel and research and credible reporting from various UN entities, international organisations, local and international NGOs, and international and domestic media outlets.
Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2021
 
Here they come. And people are afraid to test more range missiles because they will attract sanctions, guess what missile or no missile, sanctions are coming either way.
 
Without a CNIC you cant be recruited in armed forces of Pakistan... and the minimum age for CNIC is 18 years.... now this comes as surprise …. There is no such thing in professional armed forces as Child Soldier...
Post Afghan withdrawal and the strategic shift towards China containment, these sort of low jabs are expected to grow with each day passing by!
 
Age Limits for Enlisting

You must be at least 17 to enlist in any branch of the active military.....

www.usa.gov

Join the Military | USAGov

The U.S. military has six branches of service: the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and Space Force. The requirements to join are similar for all six, but there are differences in age limits, test scores, and fitness levels. You can apply online or through a recruiter.
www.usa.gov www.usa.gov
 
These idiots are so frustrated they don't know what to do with Pakistan lol
They are becoming more stupider as the day goes by, of all the shit they can choose from they choose this? Lol.

They acting like sore losers they shitting their own face. Going to have to say, Pakistan doesn’t give a shit to be frank. The State Department can use the paper it wasted ink on as tissue paper for all we care.
 
That's the price for not being an American lapdog.
 
