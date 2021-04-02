US adds 916,000 jobs in March, blowing past expectations; unemployment drops to 6%

F-22Raptor
Job growth boomed in March at the fastest pace since last summer as stronger economic growth and an aggressive vaccination effort contributed to a surge in hospitality and construction jobs, the Labor Department reported Friday.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 for the month while the unemployment rate fell to 6%.
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2021/04/02...qrQ23pOU7b3v4MrbtiU&__twitter_impression=true
